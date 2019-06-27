Liam Gallagher Releases New Single 'The River'

Today, Liam Gallagher releases "The River," the second track from his highly anticipated album Why Me? Why Not., set for release on September 20 via Warner Records. "The River" follows Gallagher's recently released single "Shockwave" from the forthcoming album.

Listen to the song below!

Powered by deeply-rooted emotions, "The River" offers a rallying call for the current generation to fight for change. The track was co-written by Gallagher along with songwriter/producer Andrew Wyatt, who was a key collaborator on his first solo album, As You Were.

"The River" lives up to Gallagher's vision for Why Me? Why Not. As he stated, "I want the second album to be a step-up because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better. So that's what we've done. It's a better record than As You Were. Which is saying something, as that was epic, wasn't it?"

Both "The River" and "Shockwave" are available as instant downloads for fans who pre-order Why Me? Why Not. HERE.

Today, Gallagher also reveals the official Why Me? Why Not. album cover artwork, featuring a photo by Tom Beard.





