Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved' Certified RIAA Diamond on Fifth Anniversary of Its Release

GRAMMY Award-nominated singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi's breakthrough single, “Someone You Loved,” has been certified RIAA Diamond. The achievement, which recognizes 10 millions sales and streaming equivalent earned in the U.S. alone, coincides with the fifth anniversary of the chart-topping single's release.

“Someone You Loved” was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Song of the Year and was named Song of the Year at the 2020 BRIT Awards. The track spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and seven weeks atop the Official UK Singles chart. “Someone You Loved” – which ranks as the most-streamed song of all time in the U.K. – has amassed over 16 billion combined global streams, achieving Platinum status or greater in 19 countries. Combined views of the accompanying videos have surpassed one billion.

According to Capitol Music Group Chair & CEO Michelle Jubelirer, “I couldn't be more thrilled for Lewis that “Someone You Loved” has earned such rare Diamond distinction. The song is a classic—transcending any particular genre or moment in music—and one that will surely continue to resonate deeply with people the world over for countless years to come.”

TIME Magazine said, “Lewis Capaldi has the kind of deep, textured voice that you could listen to for hours…(his) talent is tugging at heartstrings- or rather, pulling at them with all his vocal might.” Esquire observed, “(‘Someone You Loved') is good sad music about a breakup and love lost… Pour yourself a whiskey and settle in.”

Stereogum noted, “His voice is an undeniably powerful instrument, a rich and textured soulful roar that sometimes quivers with fragility…‘Someone You Loved' is a ballad about the pain of a romance falling apart just when you were starting to envision a future together. Countless songs have attempted to conjure those feelings, but Capaldi sells it like few singers in recent memory.”

The song appeared on Capaldi's blockbuster debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. The best-selling album in the U.K. for two consecutive years – 2019 and 2020 – it also contained such hits as “Before You Go” and “Bruises.” His follow-up album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, was released earlier this year.

In this recent profile in The New York Times, pop music critic Jon Caramanica said, “Capaldi has a scorched cannon of a voice, and it's best deployed on songs about anguish. To date, his career has lurched forward one vocal bloodletting at a time.” Capaldi performed songs from his new album – and an emotional, stripped-down performance of “Someone You Loved” – in his Tiny Desk Concert on NPR.

Lewis Capaldi – The Stats

Over 40 billion combined global streams across all songs

Over 16 billion combined streams worldwide (“Someone You Loved”)

More than 12 million album adjusted units sold worldwide with over half a million physical albums sold

1.5 million headline concert tickets sold – sold-out tours across Europe, North America, Asia & Astralasia.

First artist to sell out an arena tour prior to releasing a debut album

Biggest-Selling UK Album of Both 2019 & 2020

2 x BRIT Award Winner and Q Award Winner

GRAMMY (US), NRJ NMA (France), Swiss Music Award And ARIA Award Nominee

No. 1 Single In US (Billboard Hot 100), UK, Ireland and Canada (“Someone You Loved”)

“Someone You Loved” is the UK's Most Streamed Song of All Time

2 x Consecutive No. 1 US Radio Records (“Someone You Loved,” “Before You Go”)

Biggest-Streamed Week 1 Debut Album Of All Time (Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent)

8x consecutive Top 10 UK singles including 5 x No. 1 (“Someone You Loved,” “Before You Go,” “Forget Me,” “Pointless,” and “Wish You The Best”)

More Weeks in UK Top 10 Than Any Song EVER By British Act (“Someone You Loved”)

No. 1 Album in UK, Ireland, New Zealand and Norway (Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent)

Longest-Running Consecutive Weeks In Top 10 UK Album Chart For Solo Artist Album, at 77 Weeks

(Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent)

Most Weeks in Australia's ARIA Top 50 Album Chart, at 81 weeks

(Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent)

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Irish Album Chart This Millennium (Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent)

Photo credit: Alexandra Gavillet