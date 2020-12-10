Lewis Capaldi to Perform At Pandora's Ashley HomeStore Presents Celebrate The Magic of Home Event

Pandora announced today that chart-topping, GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer/songwriter Lewis Capaldi will perform for Ashley HomeStore Presents Celebrate The Magic of Home powered by Pandora on Thursday, December 17th at 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT. Backed by his band, Capaldi performs from Glasgow, Scotland. The evening will benefit Hope to Dream, a nonprofit organization that provides underserved children with a good night's sleep and a bed to call their own. Music fans can RSVP for the free virtual event HERE.

In addition to Capaldi's performance, Mikey Piff of SiriusXM Hits 1 (ch. 2) will interview the multi-platinum hitmaker about coming home to Scotland after spending most of 2019 away and enjoying the magic of home during this holiday season.

Before the show, which will be hosted on the Maestro interactive streaming platform, fans will be invited to test their knowledge with a round of Lewis Capaldi trivia and pose for virtual photos in the Pandora photo booth. There will also be special appearances by a to-be-announced influencer, who will drop in to share their favorite ways to celebrate the holidays at home. Additionally, lucky superfans of Lewis Capaldi on Pandora will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual meet and greet with him prior to the performance. There will also be a Pandora Story with exclusive commentary by Capaldi featured on the platform starting later this month.

Since his breakout, debut smash hit, "Someone You Loved," in 2019, Capaldi has enjoyed early and continued support from both Pandora and SiriusXM. First played on SiriusXM's The Pulse (ch. 15), the song ultimately topped Billboard's HOT 100. His follow-up single, "Before You Go," recently hit No. 1, as well, ushering Capaldi into an elite club that includes Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars as the only solo artists to rule both the Pop Songs and Radio Songs charts with their first two entries.

Hailing from a small town outside Glasgow, Capaldi made his full-length debut with Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent - a 2019 release that emerged as the year's biggest album in the UK. With over four million adjusted albums sold worldwide, combined global streams for Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent are now approaching 10 billion. The album features Capaldi's breakthrough hit "Someone You Loved," which was nominated for a GRAMMY® Award in the prestigious Song of the Year category and won Song of the Year at the 2020 BRIT Awards (where Capaldi was also named Best New Artist). Now certified platinum or greater in a total of 18 countries (including the US), "Someone You Loved" topped the UK Official Singles chart for a nearly-unprecedented seven weeks.

Photo Credit: Alexandra Gavillet