Video: Cherry Lane Theatre Unveils Blood Orange Performance for 'Sound Check Series'





Blood Orange (Dev Hynes) has been unveiled as the newest performer in the “Sound Check at Cherry Lane Theatre” video series, which premieres following the release of his 2025 album, Essex Honey. He performs three tracks from the record in the Sound Check—“Thinking Clean,” “Somewhere In Between” and “Look At You”—alongside a cover of The Smiths’ “How Soon Is Now.”

The performance is directed by acclaimed creative director Kat Korbjuhn, who currently serves as Chief Brand Officer of Haus Labs by Lady Gaga.

The Sound Check also arrives on the heels of Hynes’ release of The Invite original motion picture soundtrack, out via A24 Music. Directed by Olivia Wilde and distributed by A24, The Invite stars Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton, and premiered at Sundance in January ahead of its nationwide theatrical release on July 10.

Produced by A24, A24 Music, GILBARA and Cherry Lane Theatre, these intimate Sound Check sessions are recorded on the iconic Cherry Lane stage and showcase a diverse lineup of groundbreaking artists in a stripped-back setting. Last week, Grace Ives debuted her session, sharing three tracks from her critically acclaimed album Girlfriend. Watch it here.

Launched with premiere performances from Tame Impala, Mark William Lewis and Model/Actriz, all Sound Check installments air on A24’s YouTube channel. Additional performances from Quiet Light, Annabelle Dinda and more are imminent.

As the oldest Off-Broadway theatre in New York City, the century-old Cherry Lane Theatre has long been a staple in New York’s cultural landscape. Acquired by A24 in 2023, the theatre has undergone a multi-year renovation and reopened in September 2025. Its programming includes theater, as well as comedy, music and film. A new addition to the theatre is Wild Cherry, the latest bar restaurant from Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, the team behind Frenchette, Le Rock, and Le Veau d’Or.

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