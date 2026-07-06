Video: Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, & Oscar Isaac Star in Mumford & Sons 'Here' Music Video

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up





Stage and screen stars Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, and Oscar Isaac have joined Mumford & Sons in the music video for “Here,” lifted from this year’s critically acclaimed album Prizefighter. In the video, the Broadway alums join Marcus Mumford in auditions for a new role, under the critique of Marcus’ bandmates Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane. It was directed by Bradley J Calder.

This past weekend, Mumford & Sons took a break from their current US stadium tour to headline London’s BST Hyde Park. The band returned to the UK last week to play the London park on Saturday night, ahead of headline shows in Marlay Park, Dublin, Rock In Roma, Rome, and Waldbühne, Berlin over the next few days. They then return to the US for the ﻿second leg of their stadium run on 31st July, including three sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden in August. Remaining tickets for any of the band’s 2026 shows can be found here.

MUMFORD & SONS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 2—Werchter, Belgium—Rock Werchter Festival

July 4—London, U.K.—BST Hyde Park^

July 5—Dublin, Ireland—Marlay Park

July 7—Rome, Italy—Rock in Roma

July 9—Berlin, Germany—Waldbuhne

July 31—Minneapolis, MN— Mystic Lake Amphitheater~

August 1—St. Charles, IA—Hinterland Music Festival

August 2—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater~

August 4—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena~

August 6—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino~

August 7—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena~

August 9—Charlotte, NC—Spectrum Center~

August 11—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~

August 12—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~

August 13—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~

August 15—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion~ (SOLD OUT)

August 16—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival

September 12—Rio de Janeiro, Brazil—Rock In Rio

September 19—Ashbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now. Festival

September 20—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena%

September 22—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater% (SOLD OUT)

September 23—Madison, WI—Kohl Center %

September 25—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 27—Ocean City, MD—Oceans Calling Festival

September 29—Birmingham, AL—Coca-Cola Amphitheater%

October 1—The Woodlands, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion%

October 3—Albuquerque, NM—First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater*

October 6—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum*

October 7—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum*

October 8—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre*

November 20 - 22—Mexico City, Mexico—Corona Capital

*with special guest Sierra Ferrell

^with special guest The War on Drugs

~with special guest Medium Build

%with special guest Marcus King Band

Photo credit: Julia D’ambola

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...