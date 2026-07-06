Video: Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, & Oscar Isaac Star in Mumford & Sons 'Here' Music Video
This past weekend, Mumford & Sons took a break from their current US stadium tour to headline London’s BST Hyde Park.
Stage and screen stars Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, and Oscar Isaac have joined Mumford & Sons in the music video for “Here,” lifted from this year’s critically acclaimed album Prizefighter. In the video, the Broadway alums join Marcus Mumford in auditions for a new role, under the critique of Marcus’ bandmates Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane. It was directed by Bradley J Calder.
This past weekend, Mumford & Sons took a break from their current US stadium tour to headline London’s BST Hyde Park. The band returned to the UK last week to play the London park on Saturday night, ahead of headline shows in Marlay Park, Dublin, Rock In Roma, Rome, and Waldbühne, Berlin over the next few days. They then return to the US for the second leg of their stadium run on 31st July, including three sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden in August. Remaining tickets for any of the band’s 2026 shows can be found here.
MUMFORD & SONS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
July 2—Werchter, Belgium—Rock Werchter Festival
July 4—London, U.K.—BST Hyde Park^
July 5—Dublin, Ireland—Marlay Park
July 7—Rome, Italy—Rock in Roma
July 9—Berlin, Germany—Waldbuhne
July 31—Minneapolis, MN— Mystic Lake Amphitheater~
August 1—St. Charles, IA—Hinterland Music Festival
August 2—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater~
August 4—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena~
August 6—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino~
August 7—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena~
August 9—Charlotte, NC—Spectrum Center~
August 11—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~
August 12—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~
August 13—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~
August 15—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion~ (SOLD OUT)
August 16—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival
September 12—Rio de Janeiro, Brazil—Rock In Rio
September 19—Ashbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now. Festival
September 20—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena%
September 22—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater% (SOLD OUT)
September 23—Madison, WI—Kohl Center %
September 25—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September 27—Ocean City, MD—Oceans Calling Festival
September 29—Birmingham, AL—Coca-Cola Amphitheater%
October 1—The Woodlands, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion%
October 3—Albuquerque, NM—First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater*
October 6—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum*
October 7—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum*
October 8—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre*
November 20 - 22—Mexico City, Mexico—Corona Capital
*with special guest Sierra Ferrell
^with special guest The War on Drugs
~with special guest Medium Build
%with special guest Marcus King Band
Photo credit: Julia D’ambola