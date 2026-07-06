Angélique Kidjo to Perform at SummerStage in Central Park with World Music Institute

World Music Institute is partnering with SummerStage in Central Park in their 40th Anniversary Season to present Five-time Grammy Award and Polar Music Prize recipient Angélique Kidjo. Kidjo is a celebrated singer, songwriter, actress, and activist from Benin, who continues to share joy through her artistry. Throughout her impressive four-decade career, Kidjo has collaborated with a diverse array of artists, including Peter Gabriel, David Byrne, Youssou NDOUR, Alicia Keys, Philip Glass, and Yo-Yo Ma. Her latest album, HOPE!!, embodies this collaborative spirit, featuring talents such as Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, IZA, and PJ Morton (Maroon 5), while highlighting her powerful voice and significant cultural influence. The concert will take place on Sunday, August 23, 2026 at Rumsey Playfield.

Dedicated to her late mother, HOPE!! emerged from a time of grief, with a message of hope as a central theme. The album features uplifting tracks like 'Bando,' which emphasizes overcoming life's circumstances, and 'Sunlight To My Soul,' expressing gratitude and love. Songs like 'You Can' and 'Big Heart' convey messages of resilience and kindness in challenging times.

Throughout her career, Kidjo has committed to humanitarian work, advocating for education and healthcare for women and children, and in 2002 was designated a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Recognized as a leading figure in music and activism, she aims to inspire hope and connection through her songs, emphasizing the importance of love and unity in today's world.

DJ Freshy K, a dynamic DJ based in New York and Houston, is rapidly making waves in the music industry. From spinning turntables and commanding the mic at major concerts to opening for popular African artists like Jidenna, Flavour, Olamide, Davido, and Wizkid, he has also graced prestigious African award shows, including Miss Nigeria USA and Africa Award Culturefest.

Born and raised in Nigeria, DJ Freshy K, also known as Kelvin, viewed music as a universal language, embodying the idea that 'where words fail, music speaks.' Influenced by legendary artists like Fela Kuti and Michael Jackson, he specializes in a variety of genres, including Afrobeat, Soca, R&B, Hip-Hop, and Pop. His hard work was recognized when he won the Best African DJ USA Award at the Afrimma Awards in 2023. His ultimate ambition is to entertain audiences while elevating African music to a phenomenal global status.

WMI's CHANGEMAKERS series highlights artists who, aside from enriching lives through the arts, positively impact society and their communities via their philanthropic, advocacy, and/or educational contributions and activism.

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