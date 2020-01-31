'Let the Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1' Available Now

Today, Arts Music releases the benefit album Let the Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1, a collaborative project of songwriters Jonathan Wilson, Jenny Lewis, Jackson Browne, Paul Beaubrun, Habib Koité, Raúl Rodríguez and Jonathan Russell, along with members of the Haitian roots band Lakou Mizik. Along with the album's release, Paul Beaubrun has shared the video for his song "Surrender".

"Surrender is a journey within," says Beaubrun. "A journey of letting go of the past and living your life to the fullest in the present. A journey in learning to let go and let love guide you through the ups and downs"

"Paul sings in both Creole and English, and he wrote 'Surrender' in English, inspired by the songs being recorded in the Song Summit sessions," states Browne. "Paul became the bass player of choice for all the songwriters there, and he is the reason we were able to collaborate with the great Haitian players we met. I played with the language a little, but the song is his. The central idea - that to conquer adversity we must surrender to a higher power - is central to people of faith everywhere."

"'Surrender' is a song of hope and resilience, and the deep desire for self determination in the hearts and minds of the people of Haiti. Singing and playing with Paul is to be plugged into the mainframe at the most fundamental level, and taken to the heights."

Hailing from four different countries, interweaving North American Indie Rock with beats and percussion of Haitian Vodou, Spanish and Malian guitar, Tres Flamenco, with songs in English, Creole, Khassonké, Manding and Spanish, Let The Rhythm Lead celebrates the work of Artists for Peace and Justice in Haiti, and was recorded at their Artists Institute on the island's southern coast, in the town of Jacmel.

Let The Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1 Track listing:

1. Lapé, Lanmou (Peace and Love), written by Jonathan Wilson and Jenny Lewis

2. Love is Love, written by Jackson Browne and David Belle

3. Surrender, written by Paul Beaubrun and Jackson Browne

4. Under the Supermoon, written by Jenny Lewis

5. Let the Rhythm Lead, written by Raúl Rodríguez

6. Goddess at the Wheel, written by Jonathan Wilson

7. Koulandian, adapted by Habib Koité

8. Saving Grace, written by Jonathan Russell and Kathryn Everett

9. El Viajero, written by Raúl Rodríguez

10. Simbi Dlo, adapted by Paul Beaubrun

11. I Found Out, written by Jonathan Russell

Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ) is a non-profit organization that encourages peace and social justice and addresses issues of poverty around the world. Our immediate goal is to serve the poorest communities in Haiti with programs in education, healthcare and dignity. We are committed to long-term, sustainable development in direct partnership with the Haitian people. Our model is simple: we believe in empowering local communities, fostering economic growth, and the power of education to change a nation.





