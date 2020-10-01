Less Than Jake Announces New Album 'Silver Linings'

Less Than Jake has never been a band to rest on its laurels.

Nearly 30 years into an already impressive career - which includes 8 studio albums, tours with Descendents, blink-182, Bon Jovi, Linkin Park, Snoop Dogg, Bad Religion, and more, and over 365 shows on the Vans Warped Tour - Less Than Jake has never been a band to rest on its laurels. Today the ska punk veterans have shown the best is yet to come with the release of their first new song in 3 years, "Lie To Me," and announcement of their new album Silver Linings, out December 11th via Pure Noise Records. Fans can watch the music video for "Lie To Me" and pre-order the album now at https://smarturl.it/LTJ.

"We made a new record! Our first full length with our new drummer, Matt Yonker, and it sounds amazing," shares vocalist/guitarist Chris Demakes. "More vocal hooks than a tackle box, horns galore and that bombastic and upbeat energy that we're known for. We didn't try to reinvent the wheel with this one, it's still undeniably Less Than Jake. Just a bit punchier and in your face. We can't wait for our fans to hear it!"



On how it feels to still be writing music together after so many years, vocalist/bassist Roger Lima shares: "It's still so freaking exciting!! After decades of working on songs together, we still love it, and with our new drummer Matt Yonker, we feel reignited and refueled. Personally, I feel that this is the first step of a new era for the band. While the music feels undeniably Less Than Jake, the flow of the tracks and the attitude of the horns and lyrics have a freshness to them and I look forward to sharing these songs with our amazing fans."

Less Than Jake has no plans of slowing down any time soon as they prepare for the release of their 9th studio album, Silver Linings, out December 11th via Pure Noise Records. To pre-order, please visit: https://smarturl.it/LTJ.

