Leslie Jordan & Cheyenne Jackson Team Up For 'Little Drummer Boy / Peace On Earth'

Leslie Jordan shares "Little Drummer Boy / Peace On Earth" featuring celebrated actor/singer Cheyenne Jackson. This stunning take on the seasonal classic was originally written and performed by David Bowie for Bing Crosby's holiday television special that aired on November 30, 1977.

Tonight, Jordan is also set to take the Ryman Auditorium stage for a special one-night-only performance featuring artists including Brothers Osborne, Fancy Hagood, Jimmie Allen, Teddy Swims, The War and Treaty and more.

"This song is special to me because never in my dreams did I think I would get to sing my favorite song with one of my best friends," says Jordan. "Cheyenne Jackson's voice is the perfect gift for all of us during the holidays."

The new single follows Jordan's debut album Company's Comin', which released this spring and featured duets with Dolly Parton, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, Chris & Morgane Stapleton, Ashley McBryde, Charlie Worsham, Katie Pruitt, Tanya Tucker and TJ Osborne, as well as co-producers, Travis Howard and Danny Myrick. The album garnered widespread critical acclaim from press including NPR Music, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, Vogue, The Washington Post and more. Rolling Stone called it "one of the year's most surprisingly uplifting listens," and Los Angeles Times declared, "The down-home joy and communal revelry of his performances are a balm for these frayed times."

Best known for his roles on Will and Grace and more recently Fox's Call Me Kat, Emmy Award-winning actor Leslie Jordan has seen a surge in popularity since his relatable, slice-of-life videos went viral on social media last year. Continuing his success into 2021, Jordan recently hosted the "Country" episode of PBS's One Voice: The Songs We Share, appeared as a guest panelist on Fox's The Masked Singer, and made his Grand Ole Opry debut (watch his "My Opry Debut" segment). He also launched the Apple Music Country radio show Hunker Down Radio with Leslie Jordan, and landed on The New York Times Best Seller list with his new book How Y'all Doin'.

Listen to the new holiday single here: