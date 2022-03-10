Leon Bridges Second Sydney & Melbourne Shows Added to Meet Demand

Following huge demand in yesterday's pre-sale, which saw allocations eagerly snapped up by fans, Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring and Penny Drop are pleased to announce two additional new dates for 2 x 2022 GRAMMY-nominee Leon Bridges!

Bridges will perform a 2nd and final show at Melbourne's Hamer Hall on Friday 30 September 2022, making it two nights back-to-back at the venue for the GRAMMY award-winning singer (his Thursday 29 September show already announced).

A 2nd and final show at the iconic Sydney Opera House has also been added and will take place on Tuesday 4 October 2022. (Bridges' had already revealed a show for the night prior, Monday 3 October).

Tickets for both new dates in Sydney and Melbourne, plus all previously announced shows, will be on sale Friday 11 March (11am local time) here.

Special guest in Perth, Melbourne, and Brisbane is seasoned producer, performer, and songwriter Milan Ring.

These will be some of the hottest performances on the 2022 calendar - act quickly to secure your tickets.