Leila Sunier Releases Double A-Side Single

Los Angeles-based singer/painter/multi-instrumentalist Leila Sunier, releases the double A-side single for "Ghost" with "A Little Longer" today, premiering on Audiofemme and American Songwriter respectively - watch the "Ghost" video below! The double single follows the lead single, "Let Me", from her upcoming album, If Only To Bleed Out The White Noise out February 14.



"Ghost" - co-starring actor Gibran Zahedi-Mitchell and filmed at Venice Beach, CA - was written about the beginning stages of a relationship, when two people become apart of one another. "We chose the beach for its sense of nostalgia," Leila said, "...it was kind of perfect how the day was overcast, because emotionally the song doesn't feel like a bright, sun-filled day, but more like an intimate, rainy day."



"A Little Longer" - tells the story of a couple visibly falling apart. "The entire song is premised on this idea that you're writing about someone only to get them out of your head, which is seemingly counterproductive, but in truth, is the foundation of my creative process.", she said. "Writing about something gives you the power to distill and understand information so that you can ultimately move forward and learn from it."



If Only To Bleed Out The White Noise is a deep, multi-dimensional expression of the heart through art. Leila explores her inner turmoil with a blend of sublime beauty and intrepid emotionality, coming together for catchy, electronic pop hooks and surrealist, experimental production.



Leila will be hitting the road in Los Angeles on February 13 to perform as the showcased artist for Passion Project's monthly show, Show and Tell. She will also be opening for folk-pop savant Emma Charles at Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles on February 22.

Leila Sunier is a skilled multi-instrumentalist and singer, songwriter, and producer. Her talents are on full display on her new album, co-producing the record with Daniel Loumpouridis (Louis The Child/Nick Leng) as well as creating a set of paintings and visuals in conjunction with the EP - watch here. A select cross-section of her influences includes Joni Mitchell and Fiona Apple, Radiohead, Sharon Van Etten, and Florence and the Machine, from the sweet soprano stylings of Joni to the smoldering sensitivity of Fiona.



The EP was produced entirely in Leila's apartment while being surrounded by nothing but natural sounds and frequencies, which influenced its title/theme If Only To Bleed Out The White Noise. The title of the EP works on dual levels; the "white noise" Leila refers to is not just the ambient noise people involuntarily block out, but it's also the feelings and thoughts being pushed away and blotted out with unhealthy habits.



"White Noise itself is purely a mask for the din of everything else. It's a cover-up. But once you move past that, you're able better understand your reality.", Leila says.



If Only To Bleed Out The White Noise represents a milestone achievement for Leila, as it's the first time in her life where music, painting, and emotional authenticity artfully coexist. The EP follows the previously released singles, "Could Be" and "Telephone Tag", and marks the first step in Leila's professional musical career. "This is the culmination of the last few years of growth and creativity. I'm really proud of this music, and I'm ready to share more," Leila says.





