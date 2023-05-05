Leftover Salmon Collaborates with Oliver Wood on 'Fire And Brimstone'

GRASS ROOTS will be released on Compass Records May 19th.

On the third single from their upcoming record GRASS ROOTS, Leftover Salmon collaborated with Oliver Wood (The Wood Brothers) to deliver a high octane version of the Link Wray classic "Fire and Brimstone".

The band originally learned the song from The Neville Brothers' but, when they were in the studio recording the album, Salmon's bassist and the album's producer Greg Garrison had the idea to lean the track more in the style of the mid-twentieth-century rock guitarist Wray. Recruiting Oliver Wood for the track came very naturally.

Salmon's mandolinist Drew Emmett met The Wood Brothers years ago at the 10,000 Lakes Festival years ago and immediately shared a musical kinship. Although the track is the only non-bluegrass song on the album, it shines an important light on Leftover Salmon's musical foundaton and ties to their self-decribed 'poly-ethnic-Cajun-slamgrass' musical hybrid.

Few bands have had as enduring a legacy in the acoustic, newgrass, jamband scene as Colorado-based Leftover Salmon. On their upcoming album GRASS ROOTS (May 19 via Compass Records), Leftover Salmon reflects on their bluegrass and festival roots with a set of songs that were among their earliest inspirations.

Band co-founder and lead singer Vince Herman comments: "We cover the music that inspired us to be on this Polyethnic Cajun Slamgrass highway all these years." On the new album, the band digs into songs from the catalogs of Bob Dylan, The Seldom Scene, Doc Watson, David Bromberg, Dock Boggs and more.

Special guests include Billy Strings, Darol Anger and Oliver Wood. The album's 10 tracks capture the energy and fun of the band, which is central to every Leftover Salmon show. But even more importantly, GRASS ROOTS shines a light on the bluegrass heart which beats strongly at the core of Leftover Salmon's music. And it's an ear-opening pleasure.

Leftover Salmon On Tour

Fri, 26 May - Surf Hotel - Buena Vista, CO - Tickets

Sat, 27 May - Surf Hotel - Buena Vista, CO - Tickets

Sun, 28 May - Surf Hotel - Buena Vista, CO - Tickets

Sun, 4 Jun - Back Country Festival 2023 - Gardnerville, NV - Tickets

Fri, 9 Jun - Hog Farm Hideaway 2023 - Laytonville, CA - Tickets

Thu, 15 Jun - Telluride Bluegrass Festival 2023 - Telluride, CO

Thu, 22 Jun - McMenamins Grand Lodge - Forest Grove, OR - Tickets

Fri, 23 Jun - The Cuthbert Amphitheater - Eugene, OR - Tickets

Sat, 24 Jun - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR - Tickets

Sun, 25 Jun - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA - Tickets

Thu, 6 Jul - Blue Ocean Music Hall - Salisbury, MA - Tickets

Fri, 7 Jul - Jeezum Crow Music Festival 2023 - Jay, VT - Tickets

Sat, 8 Jul - Narrow Gauge Cinemas - Farmington, ME - Tickets

Thu, 13 Jul - Iroquois Amphitheater - Louisville, KY - Tickets

Fri, 14 Jul - The Grove - Glasgow, KY - Tickets

Sat, 15 Jul - Chesterfield Amphitheater - Chesterfield, MO - Tickets

Sun, 16 Jul - Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater - Decatur, IL - Tickets

Tue, 18 Jul - McGrath Amphitheatre - Cedar Rapids, IA - Tickets

Wed, 19 Jul - Orpheum Theater - Omaha, NE - Tickets

Fri, 21 Jul - Fiddlers Green Amphitheater - Greenwood Village, CO - Tickets

Sat, 22 Jul - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park - Grand Junction, CO - Tickets

Sun, 23 Jul - Red Butte Garden - Salt Lake City, UT - Tickets

Fri, 4 Aug - Salmonfest Alaska 2023 - Ninilchik, AK - Tickets

Wed, 9 Aug - Bell's Brewery - Kalamazoo, MI - Tickets

Thu, 10 Aug - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH - Tickets

Fri, 11 Aug - Rose Music Center at The Heights - Huber Heights, OH - Tickets

Sat, 12 Aug - Driftless Music Gardens - Hillsboro, WI - Tickets

Sun, 13 Aug - THE FORGE LEMONT - Lemont, IL - Tickets

Thu, 24 Aug - Tønder Festival 2023 - Tønder, Denmark - Tickets

Tue, 29 Aug - Scala - London, United Kingdom - Tickets

Sat, 7 Oct - The Caverns - Pelham, TN - Tickets

Wed, 6 Dec - Strings & Sol 2023 - Puerto Morelos, Mexico - Tickets

photo credit: Tobin Voggesser



