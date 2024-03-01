Ledisi Releases New Album 'Good Life'

In a burst of creative brilliance, Ledisi, the Grammy Award-winner, unleashes her highly anticipated 11th studio album, Good Life, available today via Listen Back Entertainment/BMG.

This musical odyssey represents Ledisi's evolution, delivering a soulful fusion of sounds and profound lyrics. Physical albums hit stores on March 15, and the album is available for purchase and streaming now at www.ledisi.com, Amazon, and local music retailers.

Good Life features Ledisi's Billboard #1 adult R&B hit, "I Need To Know," the soul-stirring single, "Sell Me No Dreams," and fan favorite “Perfect Strangers” featuring Kenny Lattimore, offering a taste of the rich tapestry awaiting listeners on the album.

The excitement doesn't stop there – Ledisi has also dropped the highly anticipated music video for "Sell Me No Dreams," featuring actor Darius McCrary. Directed by Ron T. Young, the video brings the emotive track to life, providing fans with a captivating visual companion to the soulful sounds of "Sell Me No Dreams." The direction masterfully complements Ledisi's artistry, creating a memorable and immersive experience for viewers.

Taking the celebration on the road, Ledisi kicks off "The Good Life Tour" on March 6 in York, PA, featuring Raheem DeVaughn and BJ The Chicago Kid. The 27-city tour will grace cities such as Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, and Detroit, concluding in Oakland, CA, on April 14. Exclusive meet-and-greet ticket packages are available, and tickets can be purchased at www.ledisi.com.

Good Life stands as a testament to Ledisi's artistic journey, encapsulating diverse emotions and human experiences. With her signature blend of soul, R&B, and jazz, Ledisi continues to push the boundaries of contemporary music.

The Good Life Tour Dates

March 6 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts***

March 7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Hall*

March 8 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at National Harbor*

March 9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia*

March 12 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur***

March 13 - New Haven, CT - Shubert Theatre***

March 15 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor*

March 16 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric*

March 17 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)*

March 19 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center*

March 21 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium*

March 22 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre*

March 23 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre*

March 24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

March 26 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium*

March 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre*

March 29 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre**

March 30 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre**

April 1 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall ***

April 3 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre*

April 5 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater*

April 6 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center*

April 7 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park**

April 10 - Ft. Collins, CO - The Lincoln Center***

April 12 - Chandler, AZ - Chandler Center for the Arts***

April 13 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater*

April 14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater*

June 15 - Orlando, FL - Funk Fest

June 22 - Cleveland, OH - Tri-C Jazz



*Raheem DeVaughn performing

**BJ The Chicago Kid will open

***An Evening With… Performance