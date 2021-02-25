Ledfoot To Release 'BLACK VALLEY' March 12

Gothic blues guitarist Ledfoot will release Black Valley on March 12 via TBC Records and has shared the video for "Take Away The Hurt." Pre-save Black Valley HERE.

Ledfoot aka Tim Scott McConnell is a 12-string guitarist who plays with fitted heavy strings, a brass slide, steel fingerpicks, and a stompbox. He has been touring and releasing music since the late 1970s and written for artists as varied as Highasakite and TnT to Sheena Easton. In 2014, Tim wrote the title track to Bruce Springsteen's album, High Hopes. It debuted as #1 in over 10 countries including the U.S. and the U.K.

Black Valley is Ledfoot's fifth studio album, and follow up to White Crow which was awarded the Spellemann (Norwegian Grammy) for 'Best Blues Album' in 2019.

The signature sound of Ledfoot is present on Black Valley the work but with a stronger attitude and with lyrics and a sound closer to the murder ballad tradition.

The brilliant lyrics explore the darker side of the mind.

LEDFOOT came into existence in 2006, when Tim put together the different techniques from over 30 years of playing and combined a 12-string guitar with steel fingerpicks, a brass slide, open-tunings, very heavy strings, and a stompbox. Mixing this with a darkly lyrical and melodic sense, he dubbed it 'Gothic Blues'. Since then, Ledfoot has released four albums and has toured England, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Holland, and the U.S.

Watch the video here: