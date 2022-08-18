Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lecx Stacy Announces New EP 'Held My Gaze'

The new EP is slated for September 15th.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Emerging LA-based Filipino-American artist Lecx Stacy has announced his upcoming EP, Held My Gaze, slated for September 15th. Arriving alongside the news is the second single and video, "Took My Time", a tender, emotional folk exploration featuring frequent collaborators and friends rei brown and sam.sts.

The intimate visual follows the release of "Haunted Be Thy" and is co-directed by Lecx Stacy and quami.xyz. The two bring to life the 'Americana' feel of the song and video as it depicts the simple country life and more amongst the rural backdrop of the Pacific Northwest.

Speaking on the new song and video, Lecx shares, "This song and video is my exploration of Americana and serves as a country love ballad. This is that truck-sitting music."

An expansive new body of work from the singer-songwriter and producer, Held My Gaze mingles introspection with spacious emo-folk music centered around deconstructed industrial, shoegaze, indie, hardcore, country, and drum 'n' bass elements. Resulting in a project that spans six expertly crafted tracks that serve as a cathartic culmination of years of self-healing, growth, and emotional work for Lecx as he continues to unveil a deeply personal side to his artistry.

Inspired by his Filipino heritage and experience as a first-generation American, Lecx unpacks the internal anxieties of being perceived, the pressures imposed by society on an artist layered with the emotional strife that is found when close relationships dissolve via a lens that's steeped in equal parts fantasy juxtaposed with world-building, repurposed Catholic dogma and modern symbolism.

"This is a project that explores my excessive hyper-fixations, good and bad."

With the forthcoming EP, Lecx foregoes the sociopolitical commentary that was at the heart of last year's debut album Bundok and delves into nostalgia as he expands on the soundscapes of his youth. Lecx Stacy remains one of our generation's leading new voices; born to Filipino immigrant parents, Lecx is no stranger to the trials and tribulations of the immigrant experience.

A true creative, Lecx continues experimenting with his music and production, resulting in a unique left-of-center production and sound. He has become eponymous with the next wave of various indie up-and-comers like rei brown, Isabella Lovestory, Jean Dawson, Victor Internet, Binki, Dre'es, and more.

With a penchant for crafting unique genre-transcending productions and perspectives while espousing an intentional message of self-discovery, Lecx Stacy carves his signature lane and makes music that resonates with listeners straddling multiple cultures, worlds, and backgrounds.

Watch the new visual here:




