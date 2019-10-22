Lean Year Announces Fall Tour

Richmond based, experimental folk duo Lean Year, have confirmed a short run of performances that kick off October 28 with Angel Olsen in North Carolina and routes them through Brooklyn, Bloomington, Chicago and more. This time around, Lean Year's Emilie Rex and filmmaker Rick Alverson will be joined by Matt O'Connell of Elephant Micah and Erik Hall of In Tall Buildings and Wild Belle. Alverson, who just finished promoting his new film 'The Mountain' (starring Jeff Goldblum and Tye Sheridan) will be performing for the first time since 2007. Check below for a full list of dates.

Lean Year will be recording their sophomore album this fall which is due 2020 via Western Vinyl. Stay tuned.

Lean Year Live Dates:

10/27: Raleigh, NC - Anisette +

10/28: Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom #

10/29: Richmond, VA - Black Iris Music !

10/30: Brooklyn, NY - House Show *

11/01: Ann Arbor, MI - Lo-Fi

11/02: Bloomington, IN - Blockhouse %

11/03: Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village -

+ w/ Trippers & Askers

# w/ Angel Olsen

! w/ Robert Donne

* w/ Idle Ray

% w/ Rodeola

- w/ The Building, Heather Woods Broderick

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz





