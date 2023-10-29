Leah Marie Mason Releases Single 'Cigarette Sober'

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Leah Marie Mason brings a new type of revengeful tune with “Cigarette Sober,” now available everywhere. Written by Mason, Robyn Collins and Jason Reeves, “Cigarette Sober” unapologetically confronts the allure of forbidden temptations with an anthem for anyone who has broken free from the chains of a toxic past. Exuding an upbeat and melodic aura, Mason's airy vocal tone takes center stage, infusing the track with heartfelt emotion.

LISTEN: “CIGARETTE SOBER"

"Writing this song was an incredibly cathartic experience for me,” shares Mason. “It signifies a pivotal time in my life when I was finally able to take my power back by letting go of a relationship I had clung to for way too long. This song helps me realize my self-worth and inner strength, and I hope it speaks to other girls in the same way.” An empowering ballad for those who have faced similar struggles, this latest release from Mason resonates with the universal experience of letting go of toxic ties while demanding to be valued as more than just a “temporary tattoo.” “I'm not the kinda girl you can wash off in the morning / Guess you'll have to live with the brand I left on you,” proclaims Mason.

Just last month, Mason touched hearts with the emotional tribute “Black Sheep,” shedding light on her mental health struggles during Suicide Prevention Month. Building on the success of her April 2023 debut EP, Honeydew & Hennessy, the 24-year-old artist continues to carve her unique space in the industry as she navigates a musical landscape where genres are blending more seamlessly than ever before. Gracefully evolving alongside her personal journey, Mason's signature ethereal production quality and lyricism that doesn't shy away from depth or weightiness reflects her diverse array of genre influences such as Country, pop and folk.

Since landing in Nashville in 2019 to attend Belmont University, Mason has already garnered significant momentum through her artistry, going on to be hailed by People.com as an “undeniable talent” that the “genre hasn't seen possibly since the likes of Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini and Kacey Musgraves first made their way onto the scene.” With tens of millions of views on TikTok and over 25M streams across platforms independently, Mason's music aims to inspire her organically grown fanbase and further cement her as one on the rise. For more information, visit leahmariemason.com and keep up with her on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT LEAH MARIE MASON:

Leah Marie Mason never tries to be perfect. Instead, the North Carolina-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and artist allows her edges to frame an intimate and infectious brand of music that could resonate from a smalltown to the top of a big city. By doing so, she energizes the genre with universal pop appeal. By the age of 11, Leah started performing in a classic rock band with her older brother, belting out Heart and Pat Benatar covers. After a year at Berklee College of Music, she brought her talents to Nashville's Belmont University. Inspired by everything from the classic songwriting of George Strait, bluegrass of The Steeldrivers, and 21st century sound of Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa, she spent countless hours writing and honed a sharp signature style, resulting in her debut single “Far Boy.” Taking the reins of her career, Leah watched YouTube tutorials about uploading media to Spotify, outsourced cover art, and finally decided to launch a TikTok page to promote “Far Boy.” The song played over a video captioned, “I called my ex to hang out so he could listen to this song I wrote about him,” and it organically exploded with 13M views. After amassing tens of millions of views on TikTok and cracking over 25M streams across platforms independently, Leah made a warm introduction to fans with her debut EP Honeydew & Hennessy, out now, a collection of six carefully crafted tracks that serve as a time capsule for the growth and changes her life experiences have brought her. Continuing to magnify the scope of Country and the accessibility of pop all at once through her raw and vulnerable storytelling, “my only hope is that it can inspire someone else as well,” Leah states.