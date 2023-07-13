Lead Pony Release New Single 'Sincerely' From Debut LP 'Vultures' Out Tomorrow

Lead Pony Release New Single 'Sincerely' From Debut LP 'Vultures' Out Tomorrow

In anticipation of their debut album Vultures dropping at midnight, San Diego psych/blues rock group Lead Pony have shared a video for the record’s latest single “Sincerely” today, before kicking off a hometown celebration tonight at the Music Box.

The live celebrations continue tomorrow in Los Angeles at Harvard & Stone before a run up the coast and back [all dates below]. Pre-order Vultures here.

“'Sincerely is a sister track to the album’s title-track ‘Vultures',” notes vocalist/guitarist Jesse Hofstee. "It's sung from the perspective of the person that was left behind when the character in ‘Vultures’ moves to the big city.

It's a farewell and an encouragement to always see the beauty in everything and hear the ‘symphony' of the city, in this case. We did some field recording in downtown Seattle to try to create the 'city symphony' that play through the outro of the song."

Hofstee, Hillary Laughery and Dylan Stallard started writing songs, recording and playing together in 2017, with no purpose aside of blind ambition and the search for a new feeling.

They quickly released their debut EP, Eclipse, that year, and the appropriately titled, double-single, Two Love Songs in 2018, touring and finding successes in getting music placements, including on the TV show “Shameless.” But 2019 took them in various directions, focusing on other artistic pursuits, and then the pandemic hit.

Fast forward to the summer of 2022… the addition of bassist Seancarlo Ohlin provided a spark of desire to finally make a full-length record. Writing shifted into overdrive with the goal of creating an environment where these songs could really live. In this case, it’s Lead Pony’s imagined version of ‘70s New York City.

Various stories weave through Vultures with a diverse range of sounds and styles all glued together with the voices and production that they were able to achieve with producer Trevor Spencer (Fleet Foxes, Father John Misty, Beach House).

The groove of each song was very important as the backbone. Once established, new sounds were explored using classic instruments like Juno synthesizers, layered Mellotron sounds and fuzzy phased out guitar lines to create tunes that move, bounce and make you want to strut down a city sidewalk.

The lyrics are vignettes of stories and ideas that at times are personal but took on a feeling that was bigger than the band and more about “the people.” Though parts of the record are dark, there is an underlying feeling of hope - pushing through the darkness to nurture the beauty of change and celebrate the power of comradery.

Tour Dates:

07/13 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Harvard & Stone

07/26 – Oakland, CA @ The Golden Bull

07/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Torch Club

07/28 – Eugene, OR @ Hybrid

07/29 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

07/30 – Portland, OR @ High Water Mark

07/31 – Astoria, OR @ The Haunt

08/03 – Long Beach, CA @ The Vine

08/04 – Vista CA @ Booze Brothers

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe
 



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

