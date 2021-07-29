Le Junk Releases New Single 'Bad Stuff'

Mashing the addictiveness of alt-pop and glitz of electronica with the slinky, seductive air of disco-rock - emerging London multi-instrumentalist Le Junk today shares the self-destructive new single & video 'Bad Stuff' via Naked Superstar Recordings.

Inspired by the heavy bass and beat driven styles of artists like Peaches, Death From Above 1979 and LCD Soundsystem, Le Junk evolved from a passion for playing around with a bass and drum machine, progressing to a styling and shaping of alt-pop tracks in his bedroom studio.

Surfacing amidst the mayhem of 2020, his debut single 'Rich Romance' and a recent musical collaboration with Primitive Ignorant have seen his genre-bending sound praised by the likes of Steve Lamacq on BBC 6Music and John Kennedy on Radio X, and tipped by key press outlets including Wonderland, Earmilk and Electronic Sound.

Exploring the troubles that come with an addictive personality, a flurry of cowbell and writhing electronic textures introduce new single 'Bad Stuff' - a furiously infectious, groove-laden cut voiced from the perspective of a person addicted to a self-destructive, party-filled lifestyle.

"The track was inspired by experiences of coming face to face with addiction and the desire to escape normal life." explains Le Junk. "What at first may just seem like a fun and easy distraction from our problems can quickly send us into spirals of physical and mental harm.

Despite the somewhat heavier meaning behind the song it's sung from behind the eyes of a seemingly fun, self-assured, and indestructible party animal, which is often the persona people use to mask their underlying troubles."

Having cut his teeth performing live with various London musicians including Meggie Brown, Frances Lion and his own projects Eighteen Nightmares at The Lux and Big & The Fat, Le Junk is in the process of becoming a full band set up and is set to share a string of releases throughout the remainder of 2021.

'Bad Stuff' is available via all digital platforms on 29th July.

Listen here: