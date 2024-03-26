Lauri Porra Releases 'Consciousness' Ft. Ringa Manner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Revered Finnish composer and musician Lauri Porra has released the beautiful track ‘Consciousness', as a new single taken from his forthcoming album Matter And Time, out on April 19th and available to pre-order here.

‘Consciousness' is a lusciously orchestrated pop song, soaring and dreamlike with atmospheric guitars, swelling strings and euphoric brass. It features the singer Ringa Manner, lending her gracefully emotional vocals to profound questions about the nature of consciousness, exploring the idea of the awakening mind, the realisation of self and the search for meaning.

The centrepiece of Matter And Time, ‘Consciousness' is part of the album's musical love letter to the universe, taking us on a voyage from the very beginnings of the universe, the birth of the carbon atom and the first murmurings of life on earth.

Over the course of its ten tracks we travel through the lifespan of our solar system and hundreds of billions of years onward as the universe starts to die. What survives us is the love we have for one another—spelt out in binary ones and zeros. Science and human experience in perfect harmony.

Ringa Manner is the featured vocalist on a number of the album's tracks, alongside the actor, author and broadcaster Stephen Fry. As an acclaimed vocalist under her own name, Ringa also releases music under the pseudonym The Hearing taking elements from modern Scandinavian pop, techno and the Helsinki club scene. On ‘Consciousness' she sings the lyrics of songwriter Paula Vesala while elsewhere on the album Stephen Fry speaks the words of the celebrated astronomer and writer Esko Valtaoja.