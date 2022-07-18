Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Laurence Guy Remixes Model Man's 'Take Me There'

The original first appeared on Model Man’s acclaimed self-titled debut album.

Jul. 18, 2022  
Laurence Guy Remixes Model Man's 'Take Me There'

London-based DJ and producer Laurence Guy has dropped a remix of the Model Man track 'Take Me There', out now via Mahogany Records.

Building on the restrained euphoria, Laurence Guy's rework of 'Take Me There' utilises rousing piano chords, fleeting vocal samples and punchy drums. The original first appeared on Model Man's acclaimed self-titled debut album.

At the core of Model Man is Mark Brandon, who has been making waves with some of dance music's biggest players. Fusing ambient electronics with elements of bass culture, Brandon's creative stance pits the physical against the cerebral, often with striking results. Since releasing music, he has garnered support from BBC Radio 1, Clash Magazine, Defected and underground favourites TSHA, Mall Grab, Justin Martin, DJ Seinfeld, CINTHIE and more.

Having crafted his own signature of sophisticated underground music, Laurence Guy has amassed a collection of loyal listeners and tastemakers, all of whom are united in an appreciation for his outstanding production abilities and talents as a DJ. Laurence's latest EP on Shall Not Fade, as well as his brand new collaboration with Barry Can't Swim on Ninja Tune (Technicolour) received tastemaker support at BBC Radio 1 and 6Music from the likes of Gilles Peterson, Tom Ravenscroft and Jamz Supernova alongside key Spotify playlists such as New Music Friday UK and New Music Friday Cratediggers.

Two UK musical talents join forces with brilliant results. Listen to the new remix here:



