Lauren Watkins Is 'Introducing: The Heartbreak' In November

Announcing part two of her musical introduction today, Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters country firebrand Lauren Watkins is Introducing: The Heartbreak, her next installment of self-penned truth-telling out in full Nov. 17.

Comprised of six new originals co-written entirely by Watkins with Music Row heavyweights like Jessie Jo Dillon, Ashley Monroe, The Warren Brothers, Nicolle Galyon, Rodney Clawson, David Garcia, and more, Introducing: The Heartbreak is a continuation of the rising star's April-released debut, Introducing: Lauren Watkins.

Both projects burn bright, each a brutally honest, autobiographical snapshot of “a country superstar in the making” (Holler). Joined by like-minded talents Carter Faith and Jake Worthington on Heartbreak, Watkins' vocal quality, uncanny delivery, and collaborative capabilities – both as a writer and an artist – shine.

“Introducing: The Heartbreak is basically the next step in introducing myself and my music to the world,” Watkins says. “First, I released Introducing: Lauren Watkins, which was just saying, 'here's me, here's where I came from, what I'm influenced by.' This is the next step, going even deeper into who I am, what I've gone through, how I think about things. It's truly introducing the heartbreak I've experienced, which will eventually roll out into something much bigger.”

“For now,” Watkins teases, “it's these six songs that tell the top-to-bottom story of a love, and it's the perfect introduction to what comes next. I hope you love it like I do.”

Introducing: The Heartbreak Tracklist

Fine County Line (Lauren Watkins, Rodney Clawson, Nicolle Galyon)

Jealous of Jane (Lauren Watkins, Caroline Watkins, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

Fly On The Wall (Lauren Watkins, Andy Sheridan, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)*

Stuck In My Ways (Lauren Watkins, Will Bundy, David Garcia, Emily Landis)

Cowboys on Music Row (Lauren Watkins, Jessie Jo Dillon, Carter Faith, Lauren Hungate, Ashley Monroe, Caroline Watkins)**

The Table (Lauren Watkins, Nicolle Galyon, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

All songs produced by Joey Moi

* with Jake Worthington

** with Carter Faith

Watkins' first two-pack of new music from the project releases Oct. 20. In her hometown of Music City, buzz builds steadily, with The Tennessean raving: “Enter any Music Row watering hole, mention the name of Big Loud-signed singer-songwriter Lauren Watkins and watch people's eyes alight with excitement.”

Setting up shop in one of those watering holes to bring her two-part musical debut straight to fans, Watkins is also introducing her residency – The Heartbreak Supper Club – at Nashville's Springwater Supper Club & Lounge, the oldest continuously open and operational bar in greater Tennessee, happening Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 14.

This fall, Watkins hits the road supporting Austin Snell and Conner Smith, before an exciting year of touring in 2024, where she'll debut at Stagecoach and support several stadium dates for labelmate Morgan Wallen.

ABOUT LAUREN WATKINS

Drenched in authenticity and rife with barstool charm with an addictive, Tennessee limestone gravel in her voice, Nashville-born and bred songbird Lauren Watkins writes, breathes, and lives country music. The 24-year-old original grew up on the outskirts of Guitar Town, mesmerized by a jukebox rotation of country music, from outlaws like Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow to chart-toppers Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Chris Stapleton.

Moving back after four years at Ole Miss, Watkins' unyielding, turn on a dime lyricism quickly caught the attention of GRAMMY-nominated multi-hyphenate Nicolle Galyon, who signed her to publishing and recording contracts with Songs & Daughters / Big Loud Records almost instantly.

Honing in on a sound that's both reverent of the genre's roots and in lockstep with where it's headed next, she's introducing her take on country music now with a double shot debut: seven-song set Introducing: Lauren Watkins, released in April, and forthcoming six-song sequence, Introducing: The Heartbreak, out Nov. 17.

Watkins spent the summer touring notable fairs and festivals throughout North America alongside opening gigs with Jameson Rodgers, Morgan Wallen, Lily Rose, and more. This fall, she opens nationwide tours for Conner Smith and Austin Snell.

