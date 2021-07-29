Lauren Sanderson Drops New Single 'Girl From the Internet'

Rule-breaking and genre-bending artist on the rise Lauren Sanderson has unleashed her new summer anthem "Girl From The Internet" today.

"I was falling and we hadn't even met yet. That's when you know you're fed," Lauren shares on the track, while looking back at her own relationship. "S/o to all the long distance couples who are falling for strangers and s/o to the internet."

Lauren recently announced she'd be joining pop superstar MAX, who recently signed to Warner Records, on the East Coast dates of "The Live in Colour Tour" after heading out for a run of intimate shows across the mid-west through Sofar Sounds. A full list of tour dates can be found below with more information at https://www.laurensanderson.com/.

Upcoming Lauren Sanderson Tour Dates

November 9 - Austin TX - Sofar Sounds

November 10 - Dallas, TX - Sofar Sounds

November 12 - Nashville TN - Sofar Sounds

November 13 - Indianapolis IN - Sofar Sounds

November 17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

November 18 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

November 26 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

November 28 - Boston, MA - Paradise

While her acclaimed 2020 debut full-length, Midwest Kids Can Make It Big, was brimming with wide-eyed wonder, the LA-via-Indiana singer/songwriter is kicking her way into this new era of her career including today's release and recent captivating singles "QUEEN BEE" and "Hi."

"I want people to hear these songs, watch these videos and think - I can be that. I can get tattoos, I can embrace my sexuality, I can say what I truly feel and be whoever I want to be," Sanderson says about these new songs.

A fully independent artist, Sanderson has built a cult following thanks to her relentless DIY work ethic, go-getter attitude and electric persona. MTV, Billboard, Zane Lowe's Beats 1, Alternative Press and Spotify's New Music Friday have all signed on in support of her swirling, intoxicating blend of rock, pop, hip-hop and R&B - cut with the same charisma that created die-hard supporters, showing up for her shows 12 hours early and getting tattoos with her lyrics on them. Sanderson has been inspiring people since she started putting her songs on Soundcloud and even did a TED Talk at the age of 19.

"I see myself as a channel," Sanderson declares. "When people feel my energy, or hear my lyrics, I want them to feel empowered and use that inspiration to create the life they want to live. To see someone who came from self-belief and know they can do the exact same for themselves. That's all I really want."

Be sure to stay tuned to Lauren Sanderson's socials for more information soon.