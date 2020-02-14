Lauren Ruth Ward Announces New Album, Out March 13

Lauren Ruth Ward has announced the release of her second album, Vol. II, out March 13. Today, she has also shared the video for the single "Water Sign," directed by Dylan Doornos Hayes. To celebrate, Lauren is performing a SOLD OUT video release party at Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown, CA today, February 14. She will kick off her first US headline tour on March 13 in San Diego. Complete list of tour dates below.



"WATER SIGN" Lyrics :

Most times I feel like a bat out of hell. They referred to me as a firecracker.

I'm living in my personal hell, I don't need your ammunition.

Everybody says "oh, I can tell". Can only see my own vision.

That one time I was a rowdy sheeter. I did it my sentence it was cruel but I finished it.

While I was in my private cell, I didn't need your demolition.

Everybody says "oh, I can tell, she got the key to her own prison."

Feeling like an experiment. Ooooh

Being a part of your experience. Oooh

We are not born serial killers.

She's dark she's dark, got light in her heart.

She's dark she's dark, got light in her heart.

She's dark she's dark, got light in her heart.

She's a water sign boiling to the top.

She's a water sign boiling to the top.

Take the pot off!

Critics have declared Lauren Ruth Ward as a cross between Janis Joplin, Florence Welch and Courtney Barnett. And while the consumer compass inside of us grasps at these to feel safe, comparisons donʼt feel just when trying to describe such a singular presence as Lauren. Her debut album Well, Hell, garnered accolades from NYLON, Noisey, Consequence of Sound, the Los Angeles Times, Indie Shuffle and more. It introduced this Maryland native turned LA transplant to a world wide audience. Viral clips spread quickly of this new phenomʼs visceral live performance. Singing in the faces of fans, songs like "Blue Collar Sex Kitten", "Make Love to Myself" and the soul crushing "Did I Offend You".



"I have a lot to say", she howls in the title track. An oriflamme of the tie-dye explosion of energy and emotion that was felt when she hit Echo Park. Fans and bands alike fell for Lauren. Many times taken aback that she would show up to all of their sets and even take her own time to promote the shows of bands she liked, building a whole community around her as this refreshingly supportive East Side music peer. Echo Park folk powerhouse Alicia Blue even released a song about LRW titled "The Queen of Echo Park".



In no time, LRW was playing to sold out crowds in the US and overseas, sharing stages with artists as diverse as the Yeah Yeah Yeahʼs, Shirley Manson, Eddie Vedder, LP, Shakey Graves, Liz Phair and even Keith Urban; with a growing reputation for stealing the show.



Now, having falling in love with the process of recording to tape, she is set to record her next album with LA producer/guru in the making, Matt Linesch. Talent met in equal parts with work ethic and a prolific writing process that she shares with guitar wizard Eduardo Rivera. We have already gotten a taste of her new material in songs like "Valhalla", "Wise Gal" and "Super Bulls"; in tact with 'that voiceʼ sounding just as visceral but even more focused and mature. Laurenʼs music videos are extensions of her art and serve as calling cards for a woman that will continue to have a lot to say. From the new material already released, it is evident she will deliver these messages of female empowerment and self discovery with honesty, beauty and poignancy.



This year, you can catch Lauren Ruth Ward on her first US headlining tour. And when sheʼs not on the road, sheʼll either be recording with her new side project, Aging Actress, formed with Chris Hess, singer of LA band SWIMM or cutting and dyeing hair.

Tour Dates:

FEB 14 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's - w/ Sie Sie Benhoff, Emma Cole

MAR 13 - San Diego, CA - Casbah - w/ Valley Queen, Ac Sapphire

MAR 19 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord - w/ Valley Queen, Rett Madison

MAR 20 - Sebastopol, CA - Hopmonk Tavern - w/ Valley Queen

MAR 22 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - w/ Valley Queen, Egg Drop Soup

MAR 23 - Vancouver, Canada - Biltmore Cabaret - w/ Valley Queen, Ac Sapphire

MAR 24 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge - w/ Ac Sapphire, Valley Queen

MAR 26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

MAR 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court - w/ Valley Queen, Ac Sapphire

MAR 29 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge - w/ Valley Queen, Ac Sapphire

MAR 31 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room - w/ Valley Queen, Ac Sapphire

APR 1 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry - w/ Valley Queen, Ac Sapphire

APR 2 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room @ Colectivo - w/ Valley Queen, Ac Sapphire

APR 3 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen - w/ Valley Queen, Ac Sapphire

APR 5 - Toronto, Canada - The Drake Hotel - w/ Valley Queen

APR 7 - Burlington, VT - Foam Brewers - Burlington Waterfront - w/ Valley Queen

APR 8 - Allston, MA - Great Scott - w/ Valley Queen, Rett Madison

APR 9 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade NYC - w/ Valley Queen, Rett Madison

APR 10 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House - w/ Valley Queen, Ac Sapphire

APR 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Kungfu Necktie - w/ Valley Queen, Ac Sapphire

APR 14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement - w/ Valley Queen

APR 15 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5 - w/ Valley Queen

APR 17 - Houston, TX - The Rustic - w/ Valley Queen, Ac Sapphire

APR 18 - Austin, TX - Mohawk Austin - w/ Valley Queen, Ac Sapphire

APR 19 - Dallas, TX - Three Links Deep Ellum - w/ Valley Queen, Ac Sapphire

APR 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad - w/ Valley Queen, Ac Sapphire

APR 23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge - w/ Valley Queen, Ac Sapphire

APR 24 - Las Vegas, NV - Bunkhouse Saloon - w/ Valley Queen, Ac Sapphire

APR 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom - w/ Alicia Blue, SWIMM





