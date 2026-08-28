Lauren Minear Releases New Single "GHOST"

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New York–based alternative singer-songwriter Lauren Minear shares 'Ghost,' a driving, emotionally charged new single that explores the instinct to disappear when life becomes overwhelming. Blending alternative, singer-songwriter, and indie-pop influences with an energetic pulse and soaring, hook-laden chorus, the track examines the quiet struggle between emotional withdrawal and genuine connection. Honest, vulnerable, and ultimately cathartic, 'Ghost' captures the exhausting tension of wanting to escape while desperately longing to remain present.

The song grew from Lauren's own experience of navigating intense emotions, particularly within the demands of parenthood. Feeling everything deeply can sometimes create an urge to numb, isolate, or retreat, but over time she's come to recognize that distance rarely brings the relief we're searching for. Instead, 'Ghost' became an act of confronting those impulses head-on.

The title arrived almost immediately through the song's opening lyric: How long can you live with a ghost? While initially inspired by the feeling of sharing space with someone who is physically present but emotionally absent, the image ultimately became a reflection of Lauren's own internal landscape, exploring what happens when we become disconnected from ourselves as much as the people we love.

Rather than smoothing over those uncomfortable emotions, Lauren embraced them. She intentionally wanted the performance to feel slightly raw and imperfect, allowing her inner child to take centre stage. That emotional honesty reaches its peak during the song's explosive bridge, an unexpected burst of tension and release that she describes as 'angsty and self-indulgent' in the best possible way.

The production evolved through a collaborative process with Grammy-winning producer Scott Jacoby. While Scott initially gravitated toward electric guitar arrangements and Lauren envisioned something more acoustic, the song found its defining voice through an unexpected contribution from guitarist Ben Butler. During a session, Ben began playing a small cigar-box guitar, immediately catching everyone's attention.

'Scott and I both had a visceral reaction,' Lauren recalls. 'We tracked it, and it became that enigmatic something special that defines the sound of the song. I love how it drives the track but is hard to identify. It reinforces the feelings of confusion and disconnection that come through the lyrics.'

While 'Ghost' stands powerfully on its own, it also offers another glimpse into Lauren's forthcoming body of work, a collection of songs inspired by the many faces of grief that emerge while approaching middle age. Continuing the deeply personal songwriting that has defined her recent work, the single transforms private emotional struggles into something universally recognizable, creating space for listeners to feel understood in their own moments of uncertainty.

Listen to 'Ghost'

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