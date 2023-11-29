Larsa Pippen, Tori Spelling & More to Present at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM'S Jingle Ball

iHeartMedia today revealed celebrity presenters and attendees at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM'S Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One taking place on December 1, 2023 at the Kia Forum.

Celebrity presenters and attendees include Andrea Barber, Ariana Geenblatt, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Ben Higgins, Bob Guiney, Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller Keyes, Dixie D'Amelio, Ian Ziering, Jenna Ushkowitz, Jennie Garth, Joe Amabile, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, Maddie Ziegler, Rachel Recchia, Serena Pitt, Teddi Mellencamp, Tori Spelling, Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter.

Performers at the 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball include Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Doechii, Flo Rida, (G)I-DLE and P1Harmony.

This year, ABC is the exclusive television broadcast partner for the iconic event. iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour stops will be part of the exclusive network special, airing Dec. 21 at (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST/PST). The special will be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.

Proud partners of this year's national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball include presenting partner Capital One, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hilton Honors, M&M'S, Marshalls, Mean Girls, Nurtec ODT Rimegepant, Save Our Musicians Foundation in collaboration with Airtab Music and Open For An Icon, with more to be announced.

102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2023 is also sponsored locally by Your Local Kia Dealers, California Department of Aging, Choose Change California, Angel City Football Club, Sweet James Accident Attorneys, American Career College, Splat, Bum Bumz, It's Boba Time and LA Girl Cosmetics.

102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2023 is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, the season's biggest annual holiday music event that captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year's biggest artists in Tampa; Dallas/Fort Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Atlanta; and Miami/Fort Lauderdale.



