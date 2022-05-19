Larkin Poe Release First Single 'Bad Spell' From New Album

Larkin Poe - the GRAMMY® Award-nominated duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell - is back with the ferocious new single, "Bad Spell," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

An official music video premieres today via YouTube. "Bad Spell" marks the first single from Larkin Poe's highly anticipated sixth studio album, Blood Harmony, due via their own Tricki-Woo Records on Friday, November 11. Pre-orders are available now.

"Ever since I heard 'I Put a Spell on You' by Screamin' Jay Hawkins for the first time I've wanted to write a female response to it," says Rebecca Lovell. "I'd had the title 'Bad Spell' in my journal for years, and it was so fun to create a song where the riffs and guitar tones have that singular purpose of nastiness and swagger."

Blood Harmony affirms Larkin Poe as an essential force in shaping the identity of Southern rock 'n' roll, breathing new energy into the genre with both forward-thinking perspective and a decidedly feminine strength.

In a departure from the self-contained approach of past albums like 2020's Self Made Man - praised by American Songwriter as "pumped up for arena-sized consumption without compromising any of its stripped-down command and intensity" - Larkin Poe co-produced the new album alongside Texas-bred musician Tyler Bryant (also Rebecca's husband).

With Megan handling harmony vocals, lap steel, and resonator guitar and Rebecca on guitar and keys, Larkin Poe also enlisted members of their longtime live band, including drummer Kevin McGowan and bassist Tarka Layman. Mainly recorded at Rebecca and Tyler's home studio, the result is an electrifying new work that fully harnesses the fiery vitality they've shown in touring across the globe, imbuing their songs with equal parts soulful sensitivity and thrilling ferocity.

From the feverish guitar work of "Bad Spell" to the soul-stirring "Southern Comfort" and smoldering title track, Blood Harmony reveals a band in complete touch with their formidable intuition, their storytelling fortified with a blues-heavy sound that hits right in the heart.

"When steering by your own stars, you never quite know where you're going to wind up," says Larkin Poe. "Our true north is unique to us, and in following our true north without compromise, we have been out freewheeling this world on the ride of our lives. And it still feels like just the beginning. Blood Harmony is a creative step we are proud to have taken together as sisters. We grew these songs in a sweet part of our hearts and we hope they bring beauty."

Watch the new music video here:

LARKIN POE WORLD TOUR DATES 2022

MAY

20 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Šiška

21 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

22 - Kraków, Poland - Square Students Club

23 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

25 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

27 - München, Germany - Muffathalle

28 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

30 - Aarhus, Denmark - Fonden Voxhall

31 - København, Denmark - Vega

JUNE

1 - Göteborg, Sweden - Restaurang Trädgårn

3 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall

4 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

7 - Groningen, Netherlands - De Oosterpoort

8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

9 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

10 - Sierre, Switzerland - Sierre Blues Festival *

25 - Winter Park, CO - Blues From The Top 2022 *

JULY

1 - Belfort, France - Les Eurockéennes *

2 - Arras, France - Main Square Festival *

6 - Jarnac, France - Cognac Blues Passions *

9 - Les Estivales de l'Alzette - Villerupt, France

10 - Weert, Netherlands - Bospop Festival 2022 *

13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Jazzopen 2022

14 - Zürich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall †

15 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle †

16 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Colours of Ostrava *

18 - Castello di San Giusto - Trieste, Italy

20 - Open Air Blues Festival - Brezoi, Romania

22 - Southwold, United Kingdom - Latitude Festival *

29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center #

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center #

31 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake #

AUGUST

20 - Hamilton, OH - Whimmydiddle *

25-28 - Las Vegas, NV - Big Blues Bender *

8/30-9/5 - Playa Mujeres, Mexico - Etheridge Island *

SEPTEMBER

4 - George, WA - The Gorge ^

9 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

10 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion #

11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

13 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

14 - Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada - Harvest Music Festival *

16 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center #

17 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion #

18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC #

23 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion #

OCTOBER

7-9 - Columbia, MO - Roots N Blues Festival *

APRIL 2023

9 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre

10 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton Bandroom

* Festival Appearance

† w/Jack White

# Outlaw Music Festival Tour

^ w/Dave Matthews Band and Black Pumas