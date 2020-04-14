Larkin Poe Announces 'Home Sweet Home' Live Stream Series

GRAMMY Award-nominated sister duo Larkin Poe have announced their "Home Sweet Home" live stream series in light of recently cancelled shows.

﻿

From the band:

"We've had to postpone concerts but we don't want the music to stop. This live stream series is our way of keeping the music going, from our home sweet home to yours. A portion of proceeds will be going to United Way Nashville, to help our community with the double effects of the recent tornado and current Coronavirus pandemic. If you can't watch the show live, your ticket purchase will allow you to watch it anytime later!"

Home Sweet Home Schedule:

April 18 at 4pm ET | Best of Tip o' The Hat

May 2 at 4pm ET | The Hits

May 16 at 4pm ET | Blues Classics

May 30 at 1pm ET | Happy Hour Show 1 (Europe)

May 30 at 7pm ET | Happy Hour Show 2 (North America)

June 6 at 4pm ET | Requests Show

Ticket link: https://fanlink.to/lp-homesweethome

Earlier this year Larkin Poe announced the arrival of their newest album SELF MADE MAN, due out on June 12, via the band's own Tricki-Woo Records; pre-orders are available now, with all pre-orders joined by instant grat downloads of "Holy Ghost Fire" and the album's acclaimed first single, "She's A Self Made Man."

PRE-ORDER SELF MADE MAN

SELF MADE MAN sees the multi-instrumentalist sister duo, comprised of the Atlanta-bred, Nashville-based Rebecca and Megan Lovell, pushing their music and message towards hitherto unexplored terrain, inspired by their epic world travels yet still powerfully rooted in the creative heritage of their beloved American South. Songs like the gothic gospel "Holy Ghost Fire" manifest a key aspect of the southern tradition, presenting a sense of celebration and renewal amid the common struggles of existence, offering a way to move through trying circumstances.

SELF MADE MAN - which follows 2018's chart-topping, GRAMMY® Award-nominated fourth studio album, VENOM & FAITH - was self-produced by Larkin Poe, like its predecessor, with "our good buddy and engineer" Roger Alan Nichols at his Nashville studio, Bell Tone Recording. From the thunderous power of the album-opening "She's A Self Made Man," through the nostalgic "Tears of Blue to Gold" and fierce Chicago blues of "Scorpion," to the front porch jubilation of "Easy Street," the album is ambitious in both its eclectic, energetic sound and its resolutely welcoming mission, its universal lyrical approach fueled by tradition, invention, and Larkin Poe's remarkable ability to touch the hearts and souls of their fellow humans worldwide.

"This is, in a lot of ways, is the first lyrically uplifting record we've made," Megan Lowell says. "People can go through terrible things. People can weather immeasurable sorrow and hard times, and yet we can still come out on the other side, pull ourselves together, and thrive. This record reflects some of the joy and positivity that we ourselves feel and appreciate."





Related Articles View More Music Stories