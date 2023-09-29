Lany Release New Album 'A Beautiful Blur'

The band performed the buzzing single “XXL” on the TODAY Show.

Sep. 29, 2023

Lany Release New Album 'A Beautiful Blur'

Multi-platinum pop rock band LANY release a beautiful blur, their anxiously awaited fifth studio album. 

The album features previously released smash singles “Love At First Fight,” “Alonica,” “XXL,” and “Home Is Where The Hurt Is.” Each song's uniquely cinematic video has set the scene for the record. The band performed the buzzing single “XXL” on the TODAY Show.

Among the 13 tracks, a beautiful blur features “Out Of My League,” an atmospheric and wistful ballad that would seamlessly soundtrack a 1980s cult classic while still remaining timeless. The rock-infused drums and spunky electric guitar elevate the song, carrying Paul's voice to the song's epic apex.

Starting today, LANY will embark on a series of popups which will see the band give a stripped down, acoustic performance and a signing where fans can get LANY zines or a beautiful blur vinyls signed by the band. Full pop-up routing below.

a beautiful blur IRL Pop-Ups:

September 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

September 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

October 1 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

October 2 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

Last month, the band premiered the third single off a beautiful blur, “XXL.” It has generated over 4 million Spotify streams and 1.2 million YouTube views on the music video. “XXL” followed the recent fan favorite “Alonica.” Thus far, it has gathered 8 million Spotify streams and counting. Earning critical acclaim, Variance praised it as “emotional, much more confessional.”

The music video now has over 1.4M YouTube views and the song itself has over 8 million streams on Spotify alone. Earning critical acclaim, People spoke to Paul in-depth about the song and exclaimed, “The band's latest single, ‘Love at First Fight,' covers the insecurities that plague a new relationship when things go wrong for the first time.” Variance hailed it as “infectious,” and UPROXX noted, “LANY's unbreakable relationship with their fans is based upon their fearless, well-rounded approach to love songs.”

Additionally, the band released “Love At First Fight (Hopeless),” a stripped down version of their first release from a beautiful blur.

Following the success of the First The Moon, Then The Stars: A Tour Before A World Tour which spanned Asia, LANY will embark on the first leg of their a beautiful blur world tour on October 29 beginning in Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller Music Hall. The tour will run throughout Europe/UK, wrapping on November 19 at London's Eventim Apollo. The tour is almost fully sold out already.

ABOUT LANY

LANY have quietly cracked the mainstream on their own terms as one of the most ubiquitous, unpredictable, and undeniable alternative rock bands of this era. Tallying billions of streams, selling out legendary arenas, and earning widespread critical acclaim, the platinum-certified Los Angeles group consistently deliver rafter-reaching anthems anchored by airtight songcraft and the outsized personality of enigmatic frontman and songwriter Paul Jason Klein.

Thus far, they've earned four gold singles—“Malibu Nights,” “Super Far,” “I Quit Drinking” [with Kelsea Ballerini], and “Mean It” [with Lauv]—in addition to scoring platinum status with “ILYSB.” Nominated for “Best Pop Tour” by Pollstar, their energetic, entrancing, and ever-evolving live show continues to captivate fans on multiple continents as a huge draw worldwide. LANY's 2021/2022 World notably Tour touched down in 17 countries highlighted by sellouts everywhere.

They've also collaborated with artists such as Julia Michaels in addition to inciting the applause of everyone from GQ and WWD to Rolling Stone and Interview Magazine who went as far as to cite their breakout Malibu Nights as “the quintessential 2018 heartbreak album.” At the same time, Paul has unassumingly asserted himself as a modern style icon with features from Harper's Bazaar, Nylon, and Who What Wear.

Marni creative director Francesco Risso even referred to Paul as a “muse,” and the brand has outfitted him on tour and for various events. Now, 2023 sees the band reteam with for their much-anticipated fifth album. LANY's next chapter begins now.



