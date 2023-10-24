Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival 2024 Lineup To Include Damian 'Jr Gong' & Stephen Marley, Stick Figure, Collie Buddz, And More

Tickets for Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival are on sale now.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival 2024 Lineup To Include Damian 'Jr Gong' & Stephen Marley, Stick Figure, Collie Buddz, And More

Good Vibez Presents and PR Entertainment, Inc., the teams behind Tahoe’s ever-popular Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival, are proud to announce the lineup for the Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival 2024.

On February 17th and 18th—President’s Day weekend—reggae royalty Damian 'Jr Gong' & Stephen Marley and fan favorites, Stick Figure will take the stage at the brand new Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada.

Tickets for Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival are on sale now at this link. Ticket holders will be treated to performances from Miki Rae & The Hooligans, The Green, Collie Buddz, and Damian 'Jr Gong' & Stephen Marley on Saturday, February 17th, and False Rhythms, The Elovaters, The Movement, and Stick Figure on Sunday, the 18th.

Hosted by Otis Otes and with DJ sets from Squarefield Massive, Winter Reggae Festival is sure to be a little slice of warm vibes in the middle of snow season; something Paul Reder, President of PR Entertainment, Inc., is excited about.

“The combination of this year’s lineup, Reggae vibes, stunning winter landscapes, and the warmth and excitement of the local community over the holiday creates a truly magical experience that we can all look forward to,” he says.

Dan Sheehan, co-founder of Good Vibez Presents—who recently spoke to Billboard about his role in programming genre-specific festivals—shares Reder’s sentiment. “I can't think of a better pairing than hitting the slopes in the morning followed by grooving to reggae in the evenings. Our team is excited to be back in Tahoe, continuing to invest in the market." 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S. Photo
PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S.

New Breed currently manages many top artists from Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Korea and U.S. The partnership will showcase New Breed's amazing roster of international artists and expand their global footprint by including musicians from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and other countries across Asia and Africa.

2
Phoebe Go Releases New Single Something You Were Trying Photo
Phoebe Go Releases New Single 'Something You Were Trying'

Phoebe Go releases a new single and announces 2024 tour dates in her latest update. Produced by ARIA nominated Simon Lam (Charli XCX, Cub Sport, Allday, Juice Webster, Gretta Ray), “Something You Were Trying” is the first single from the Melbourne alt/indie artist's debut album.

3
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album Kaien Photo
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'

Featuring production from the likes of Dan Farber (Lizzo, Tkay Maidza, Dragonette), Os Young (Xenia Manasseh, Ray Vaughn), and Sonic Major (Chxrry22, Dreamville, Don Toliver), Kaien’s signature songwriting shines through on each of the record’s 12 tracks, intertwined with “Tell No One” and previous releases “Black Ice'' and “I Lay.”

4
Rocket Share New Single Future Memory Photo
Rocket Share New Single 'Future Memory'

ROCKET has released a new single and music video titled 'Future Memory.' Check out the latest from this talented artist. “Future Memory” opens with interlocking guitar before ripping into a massive chorus, and the charming visual follows the misadventures of a real life rocket.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' on GMA3Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' on GMA3
Photo: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie; Disney Delays PremierePhoto: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie; Disney Delays Premiere
LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween EpisodeLIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween Episode
Barry Manilow's A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBCBarry Manilow's A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBC

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
& JULIET