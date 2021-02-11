Lake Street Dive's New Single 'Hypotheticals' Debuts Today

Lake Street Dive debuts their new single "Hypotheticals" today; listen to/share the song HERE and watch/share a performance of the track HERE. "Hypotheticals" is the lead single from the band's forthcoming record Obviously, which is titled after the first word in that track. The album was produced by Grammy-winning producer Mike Elizondo who's worked with the likes of Dr. Dre, Eminem and 50 Cent. On "Hypotheticals," Elizondo's hip-hop record making expertise, coupled with the band's wide-ranging taste in pop, rock, R&B, and jazz, highlights the band's retro influence with a contemporary attitude. Obviously is set for release on March 12 via Nonesuch Records.

"We've been a band for so long that we didn't want to just become a feedback loop of our own ideas," recounts bassist Bridget Kearney. "It felt like a really good time to bring in another person like Mike [Elizondo], and he really opened us up. He encouraged us to make bolder arrangement choices, take those chances and try those things. The record really is a success in what we set out to do: continue to challenge ourselves, continue to grow and do things we've never done before."

Lake Street Dive's songwriting on Obviously reflect the particularly turbulent chapter in our shared history during which it was created. Through their previously released track "Making Do," the group speaks to the world that future generations are inheriting while exploring the lasting impacts of climate change and our responsibility to address it; watch/share the video, which features a cameo from Senator Ed Markey, who co-sponsored the Green New Deal, HERE.

As lead vocalist Rachael Price puts it, "You're trying to express your anxieties, your feelings, your sadness, your happiness, all of these things-your authentic state of being in a song. But you're also trying to create something people will listen to over and over again. That's the unique fun thing about music, putting these messages into three-and-a-half-minute snippets, dropping whatever truth we can, and hoping it's the type of thing that people want to ruminate on."

The four original members of Lake Street Dive founded the group in 2004 while attending the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. The band features Price, Kearney, Mike "McDuck" Olson (trumpet, guitar) and Mike Calabrese (drums) as well as their newest member Akie Bermiss (keyboards), who began touring with the group in 2017.

Since the band's inception, they have released six studio albums, which have an overall consumption in the U.S. of nearly 700,000 units, including more than 350 million streams and 400,000 album sales. Their 2018 self-produced record, Free Yourself Up, debuted at #4 on the Top Album Chart and charted at #8 on the Billboard 200. In addition, the album's hit single "Good Kisser" peaked at #5 at Americana radio and appeared in the Top 20 at AAA radio-both career peaks for the band. The group has toured internationally, performing at major music festivals including Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz and Newport Folk.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez