Lake Street Dive Announce 'GOOD TOGETHER' Tour

Acclaimed pop/soul group Lake Street Dive has announced an extensive North American tour throughout 2024.

Beginning June 14 in Asbury Park, NJ, the Good Together Tour will visit major cities and prestigious venues across the U.S. and Canada including, The Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, TN, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Berkeley, The Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD, The Salt Shed in Chicago before wrapping up with two nights at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA on October 10 and 11.

In addition, the band recently announced a return engagement to Denver's legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 21 (already sold out!), and a career milestone, Lake Street Dive's first—ever headline appearance at NYC's revered Madison Square Garden on September 14th. The Good Together Tour pre—sale begins Wednesday, January 31 at 10:00AM local time, and general on—sale begins Friday, February 2 at 10:00AM local time. The full tour routing is below. Find ticket information: HERE.

Lake Street Dive on the Good Together Tour: “We're going on our biggest tour yet!!! It's gonna be a big ol' party all around the United States and Canada and EVERYONE is invited! Looking for a place where you can get together with friends and strangers and dance the night away? Help is on the way! We cannot wait to set sail on this epic musical adventure. See you soon!”

With tens of millions of streams, an acclaimed discography including seven celebrated studio LPs, two EP's, a slew of much-loved singles and an enduring worldwide fanbase to their credit, Lake Street Dive: vocalist Rachael Price, bassist/background vocalist, Bridget Kearney, drummer/background vocalist, Mike Calabrese, keyboardist/vocalist, Akie Bermiss and guitarist/background vocalist, James Cornelison, have become a dynamic and exhilarating force in popular music.

The genre-busting band is currently working on new music for release later this year. Their most recent recording, Fun Machine: The Sequel, a 6-track covers EP that include songs by Bonnie Raitt, The Pointer Sisters, and Carole King among others, was released September 2022.

Lake Street Dive — Good Together Tour 2024

June 14—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 27— Ottawa, ON—Ottawa Jazz Festival

June 28 – Toronto, ON—Toronto Jazz Festival—History

June 29—Saratoga Springs, NY—Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival

July 07—Lafayette, NY—Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

July 09—Cleveland, OH—TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

July 10—Interlochen, MI—Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium

July 12—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 13—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater

July 14—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Music Center

July 16—St. Louis, MO—St. Louis Music Park

July 17—Bentonville, AR—The Momentary

July 19—Dillon, CO—Dillon Amphitheater

July 21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

July 23—Salt Lake City, UT—Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series

July 26—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

July 27—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre

July 28—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

July 30—Ketchum, ID—Sun Valley Center for the Arts

August 01—Vancouver, BC—Orpheum Theatre

August 02—Troutdale, OR—McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre

August 03—Seattle, WA—Venue TBA

August 04—Seattle, WA—Venue TBA

August 17—Portland, ME—Thompson's Point

August 18—Portland, ME—Thompson's Point

September 13—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 14—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

September 15—Philadelphia, PA—The Mann

September 17—Buffalo, NY—Terminal B at the Outer Harbor

September 23—Grand Rapids, MI—20 Monroe Live

September 24—Madison, WI—Breese Stevens Field

September 26—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed

September 27—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed

September 28—Minneapolis, MN—Surly Brewing Festival Field

September 30—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live! Outdoor

October 01—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

October 04—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater

October 05—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 06—North Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery

October 08—Asheville, NC—Rabbit Rabbit

October 10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern

October 11—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez