Laine Hardy Announces Fall Headline Tour

Hollywood Records/Industrial Media's 19 Recordings artist Laine Hardy announced his first headline tour today. After a triumphant show at this past weekend's KABOO Festival, which included Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band, Maren Morris, Mumford & Sons amongst dozens of other music luminaries, Hardy also has a homecoming show next weekend on September 28 at North Park in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Laine has two additional pre-tour shows with Toby Keith October 5th in Charleston, South Carolina, and with Jimmie Allen October 24th in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets for the 2019 Tour go on sale this Friday, September 20. "This is the moment I've been working toward...going out on my own tour!" said Hardy. "I can't wait to share the new songs I've been working on."

Earlier this year, Hardy was voted the winner of ABC's American Idol. The Livingston, Louisiana-born Laine wowed fans and judges alike throughout the season with his honey-toned swampy bayou rock performances. Hardy charmed viewers, and showed his versatility with covers by artists ranging from Queen, Hank Williams, Sam Cooke and Elton John to The Beatles. Since then, the humble Hardy has spent time at home with his family, and fishing and boating on his beloved Bayou. In addition, Hardy has been in Nashville hard at work, writing and preparing to release new music soon. Tour dates are below.

11/14/19 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

11/15/19 Springfield, IL - Boondocks

11/16/19 Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon

11/17/19 Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

11/20/19 Chicago, IL - Joe's Live

11/22/19 Warrendale (Pittsburgh), PA - Jergels

11/23/19 Rootstown (Akron), OH - Dusty Armadillo

11/24/19 Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

11/30/19 Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave Big Bear

12/1/19 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

12/5/19 Denver, CO - Summit

12/6/19 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

12/7/19 Minneapolis, MN - The Bar(n) at Cowboy Jacks





