Ladytron Release New Single 'Faces'

The track is the third single from their highly anticipated seventh studio album ‘Time’s Arrow’.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Liverpool's iconic synth quartet Ladytron release "Faces," the third single from their highly anticipated seventh studio album 'Time's Arrow'.

Over an echoing disco soundscape, "Faces" with title taken from the Cassavetes film of the same name, evokes bittersweet longing and euphoric escape, with expansive synth heavy production recalling 1970s euro diva Amanda Lear.

"Faces" follows the first two singles from Time's Arrow, "City of Angels" and "Misery Remember Me." Both garnered media praise upon their releases, with "City of Angels'' and its accompanying music video being described by Flood as a "dynamic electronic track with rich, industrial textures and utopian, shoegaze melodies," while Brooklyn Vegan praised the sound of "Misery Remember Me" as "an ethereal dream pop song, drifting into Cocteau Twins territory."

"Faces" also follows Ladytron's announcement of West Coast U.S. tour dates in Spring 2023, where the band will take the stage in Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco in support of their forthcoming LP, 'Time's Arrow'. These will follow a run of previously-announced UK dates in March 2023 in Glasgow, Liverpool, and London. Tickets for Ladytron's shows are on sale now.

Watch the new visualizer here:

Ladytron UK Dates

March 10th, 2023 - Glasgow, SWG3 - Tickets On Sale Here

March 11th, 2023 - Liverpool, Camp & Furnace - Tickets On Sale Here

March 12th, 2023 - London, Koko - Tickets On Sale Here

Ladytron US Dates

May 10th, 2023 - Seattle, The Neptune - Tickets On Sale Here

May 11th, 2023 - Portland, Wonder Ballroom - Tickets On Sale Here

May 12th, 2023 - San Francisco, August Hall - Tickets On Sale Here

Forming in Liverpool in the late 90s and taking their name from the gloriously blank Roxy Music track, Ladytron's debut album 604 was released a year ahead of 2002's Light&Magic with Witching Hour in 2005 - "a quantum leap record" said Pitchfork.

The group were lauded as leaders of the new electro pop and electroclash scenes then flourishing, and Light&Magic went on to be influential, for both independent and mainstream electronic pop music which followed.

Next up, 2008's Velocifero, before 2011's more serene, dreamy Gravity the Seducer and the cue for a deserved break which lasted years longer than imagined. Along the way they wrote and produced for other artists, including Lush and Christina Aguilera.

The group reconvened in 2019 for an album which Q Magazine called "near perfection", with Mojo insisting that in "Dark times, Ladytron soundtrack them beautifully". GQ described it as "Formidable machine music, full of urgency and menace." While NPR posited that "Ladytron seems enraptured at the idea of change, and of new beginnings in the face of a possible fiery end".



