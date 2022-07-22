Lady London Unveils 'What Is It Giving' Single

By popular demand, the 'Aristotle of Bravado,' Lady London makes her highly anticipated return with the release of her new single "What Is It Giving," produced by Grammy-nominated producer Kosine [Kelly Rowland, G Herbo, Latto]. The east coast-bred artist makes a swift return on the heels of her indomitably acclaimed debut project Lady Like: The Boss Tape, which arrived at the top of the year.

"What Is It Giving" is the first taste of the new & next for the rising superstar serving as her official single for 2022. Arriving into acclaim for her revered freestyles, some of which were included on her Lady Like: The Boss Tape project, London has gone on record to state her vow to release more original music with the goal of having audiences grasp a deeper understanding of her artistry and capabilities.

Today's new music offering exemplifies London's ferocity for wordplay blanketed in her quintessential ladylike manner. The bouncy banger entices listeners with braggadocious punchlines giving listeners rhythmic art at its core.

London shares, "Creating this record, I wanted a chant- one that felt comfortable enough to repeat .... while also being full of caption-worthy rhetoric. The perfect balance."

The past year is positioned to be London's breakout year, pivoting from being fans' and followers' best-kept secret to an artist revered by her peers, tastemakers, and institutions for her stance of stepping to a beat of her own, without any compromise, in the mainstream spotlight. Now with an internationally-charged base of champions, Lady London has officially arrived.

Earlier this week, London connected with the renowned DJ Funkmaster Flex for a freestyle that has since sent social media into a frenzy. Since the release of her now critically-acclaimed project Lady Like: The Boss Tape, London has accelerated to the forefront by experiencing her first sold-out show at S.O.B.'s for her first live performance, making her Summer Jam debut last month and Essence Festival Of Culture debut earlier this month.

Lady Like: The Boss Tape continues to increase with reception and recognition, which serves as both an official introduction and graceful conclusion to a well-receptive era for the Trinidadian/ Jamaican-American artist. Acclaim for Lady Like: The Boss Tape has been abundant from industry tastemakers, fans and esteemed outlets, including LA Weekly, Revolt TV, BET, Okay Player, UPROXX, HypeBae, Rolling Out, Earmilk, Hot New Hip Hop, HHDX, and more with co-signs garnered by Billboard coning London as an "artist to watch in 2022" Elsewhere Lyrical Lemonade stated, "If you have been watching Lady London over the years, you know her craftsmanship is finally receiving the recognition she deserves."

After experiencing her most decorated single to date with "Lisa's Story" featuring Dub Aura, which now stands in over 2 + million views via YouTube, London sets the tone to go two-for-two with today's release of "What Is It Giving."

Listen to the new single here: