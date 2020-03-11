Lacuna Coil Release Live Video For 'Save Me'
Italian metal superstars LACUNA COIL release an official live video for the single "SAVE ME". Recorded on their previous European tour, the video shows some powerful moments of the band on stage and intimate insights behind the track. Check out the video, directed by Isabella D'Alessandro, below.
"Save me is about the fact that we all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things. But we are not those mistakes and struggle. We have the power to shape our day. The time is now," states Lacuna Coil's Andrea Ferro.
"SAVE ME" is off LACUNA COIL's most recent album BLACK ANIMA, which was released on October 11th, 2019. The album debuted on many global charts such as: #3 US Current Hard Music Albums, #4 US Current Rock Albums, #11 US Billboard Top Albums, #23 Italy Top 100 Charts, #2 UK Rock Charts, #45 UK Album Charts, #15 German Album Charts, #27 French Physical + Download Charts, #22 Spanish Album Charts. Purchase BLACK ANIMA here: https://lacunacoil.lnk.to/BlackAnima
LACUNA COIL recently wrapped their South American headline tour. Now, the band is happy to announce more 2020 headline dates. See below for more details on upcoming tour dates.
Watch the new live video below.
LACUNA COIL TOUR DATES
EUROPEAN TOUR DATES
17 Apr - Cambrai, France - Betiz Fest
18 Apr - Bomal, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival
19 Apr - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
20 Apr - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
22 Apr - Erfurt, Germany - Club From Hell
23 Apr - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
24 Apr - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2
25 Apr - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
AMERICAN TOUR DATES
01 May - Ciudad De Mexico, Mexico - Domination Festival
03 May - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
04 May - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven
06 May - Austin, TX - Emo's
07 May - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
09 May - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Teather
10 May - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
11 May - Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan
12 May - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
13 May - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
14 May - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
15 May - Vancouver, BC - Imperial
17 May - Edmonton, AB - Midway
18 May - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
20 May - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
21 May - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
22 May - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
23 May - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
24 May - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
25 May - New York, NY - Webster Hall
26 May - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
SUMMER FESTIVALS
12 June - Donington, UK - Download Festival
21 June - Clisson, France - Hellfest
03 July - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle
04 July - Colombier, France - Plane'R Fest
08 July - Torino, Italy - Flowers Festival
10 July - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock
18 July - Mogilovo, Bulgaria - Midalidare Rock
25 July - Louro, Portugal - Laurus Nobilis
31 July - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
09 Aug - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Metal Festival
14 Aug - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival
15 Aug - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill