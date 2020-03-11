Lacuna Coil Release Live Video For 'Save Me'

Italian metal superstars LACUNA COIL release an official live video for the single "SAVE ME". Recorded on their previous European tour, the video shows some powerful moments of the band on stage and intimate insights behind the track. Check out the video, directed by Isabella D'Alessandro, below.

"Save me is about the fact that we all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things. But we are not those mistakes and struggle. We have the power to shape our day. The time is now," states Lacuna Coil's Andrea Ferro.

"SAVE ME" is off LACUNA COIL's most recent album BLACK ANIMA, which was released on October 11th, 2019. The album debuted on many global charts such as: #3 US Current Hard Music Albums, #4 US Current Rock Albums, #11 US Billboard Top Albums, #23 Italy Top 100 Charts, #2 UK Rock Charts, #45 UK Album Charts, #15 German Album Charts, #27 French Physical + Download Charts, #22 Spanish Album Charts. Purchase BLACK ANIMA here: https://lacunacoil.lnk.to/BlackAnima

LACUNA COIL recently wrapped their South American headline tour. Now, the band is happy to announce more 2020 headline dates. See below for more details on upcoming tour dates.

Watch the new live video below.

LACUNA COIL TOUR DATES

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

17 Apr - Cambrai, France - Betiz Fest

18 Apr - Bomal, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival

19 Apr - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

20 Apr - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

22 Apr - Erfurt, Germany - Club From Hell

23 Apr - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

24 Apr - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2

25 Apr - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

AMERICAN TOUR DATES

01 May - Ciudad De Mexico, Mexico - Domination Festival

03 May - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

04 May - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven

06 May - Austin, TX - Emo's

07 May - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

09 May - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Teather

10 May - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

11 May - Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan

12 May - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

13 May - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

14 May - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

15 May - Vancouver, BC - Imperial

17 May - Edmonton, AB - Midway

18 May - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

20 May - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

21 May - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

22 May - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

23 May - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

24 May - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

25 May - New York, NY - Webster Hall

26 May - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

SUMMER FESTIVALS

12 June - Donington, UK - Download Festival

21 June - Clisson, France - Hellfest

03 July - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle

04 July - Colombier, France - Plane'R Fest

08 July - Torino, Italy - Flowers Festival

10 July - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

18 July - Mogilovo, Bulgaria - Midalidare Rock

25 July - Louro, Portugal - Laurus Nobilis

31 July - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

09 Aug - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Metal Festival

14 Aug - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

15 Aug - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill





Related Articles View More Music Stories