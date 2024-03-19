LYLO Share 'If The Light Is On'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Scottish trio LYLO today share 'If The Light Is On', an expansive, cinematic track that blurs shimmering 80s R&B influences with yearning lyricism.

The single follows the smooth and soulful 'Hush' featuring Esmé Dee (The Orielles). 'Hush' heralded the announcement of a new album Thoughts of Never and a new sonic direction for LYLO, showcasing a sense of vulnerability set to be heard across the rest of the album.

With this single they announce a show at Camberwell's Dash The Henge on the 9th April, alongside previously announced album release show at Servant Jazz Quarters in Dalston on the 10th May - get tickets HERE.

'If The Light Is On' is "a glimmer of hope in the midst of an ethereal, city soundscape", the band shared. "The song was written as a cathartic experience to tackle metropolitan melancholy whilst finding comfort in its often vast, lonely spaces and those you wish you could reach. The instrumental captures a moment of stillness in the chaotic cityscape and provides ground for the vulnerable and soulful performance of Mitch Flynn's vocal.

Inspired by Prince / Martika's 'Love Thy Will Be Done' and the longtime love the trio have for the warm tones of Alice Coltrane's tape warped, Turiya Sings, LYLO felt comfort in interpreting their own vocal mantra of solace with the warped drone of city life."

The video was filmed at the end of summer in Berlin 2022 with Daniel Nellis. Inspired by the stage set designs and sculptures of Josef Svoboda, LYLO and Daniel interpreted a more DIY approach to achieve the same dream-like vastness with their own sculptures, with the helping hand of Berlin artist Kim Schönauer. The camcorder aesthetic was essential in achieving the home comforts of familiarity and bonds of friendship.

Thoughts of Never, a pristine body of work which fuses a wonky Japanese inspired pop soundscape with new and obvious nods to R&B soul intertwined with ambient pads, is set for release May 10th via El Rancho Records. Engineered and co-produced with friend Joel Patchett (Billy Ocean, King Krule), the record was written with the members residing in both Berlin and Glasgow, directly affecting the album's motifs, and explores topics of emotional communication, melancholy in metropolis and the willingness to (re)connect.

In 2018, LYLO released Post Era to critical acclaim; the Skinny Magazine readers voted the album the #2 Scottish Album of the year and they were awarded the title of Scotland's Best Live Act at the 2018 Scottish Alternative Music Awards. LYLO have played at SXSW and Sound City, in addition to supporting Belle & Sebastian, Porches, White Denim and Juniore and recording live sessions for BBC Radio 6 Music's Marc Riley.

LYLO Live:

09/04 - Dash The Henge, London

10/05 - Servant Jazz Quarters, London (Album launch show)

Photo credit: Hannah Mason