LP Announces '2020 Virtual World Tour'

While LP's worldwide 2020 headline tour was unfortunately postponed due to COVID-19, the singer/songwriter/international sensation today announced "2020 Virtual World Tour" - her first global livestream concert. Broadcast live from The Beehive studios in the Los Angeles on Saturday, August 1, this special event is expected to be LP's only full-production concert in 2020, and will feature LP and her band performing a set of hits, fan favorites, covers, brand-new music, new versions of songs, and more. The multi-camera, HD video, 80-audio-channel concert will kick-off live at 1:00 pm PST / 3 pm CDMX / 4 pm EST / 9 pm BST / 10 pm CEST / 11 pm MSK (Sun., Aug. 2 at 5 am JST / 6 am AEST).

The livestream will unite LP's diverse international fanbase as it is scheduled to enable fans in as many countries and time zones as possible to watch and chat together along with all the concert action. To further connect fans, after purchasing, ticketholders will have the opportunity to create an audio file cheering for LP, like they would at an in-person concert. The cheers from all around the world will be mixed together to form a "global virtual crowd," and will be played back throughout the concert.

Fans can purchase General Admission (GA) tickets and VIP ALL ACCESS Pass packages at veeps.com now. A $20 GA ticket guarantees entry to the livestream, as well as continued access to the archived concert. Those fans who are unable to tune in live, and those that want to catch it again (and again), can click on their ticket link at any time to watch the archive. A package with a GA ticket and a limited-edition "2020 Virtual World Tour" shirt is also available.

VIP packages start at $50 and include access to the live concert and archive; an invitation to "sit in" on LP's July 31st soundcheck; plus access to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, including a backstage Q&A with LP, photos and videos from the week of rehearsals leading up to the show, and much more. VIP ALL ACCESS Passes featuring the concert T-shirt are on sale as well.

LP said, "I was expecting to tour throughout 2020 around the world, but unfortunately we had to postpone that to 2021. So, to lift my own spirits, and hopefully other people's, I decided to put together a proper concert here in LA, live-streamed everywhere, for everyone to be a part of. And, in support of our larger cultural issues, I'm donating a portion of proceeds to The National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) - a civil rights organization whose mission is to fight racism, homophobia, and LGBTQ/SQL bias and stigma."

LP rose to international fame with 2017's Lost On You. The album's hit title track has hit No. 1 in 18 countries, including being certified Diamond in Mexico and France, 4x Platinum in Italy, Platinum in Greece and Poland, Gold in Belgium and Switzerland, and has recently surpassed two billion streams.

In December 2018, LP released Heart to Mouth featuring the singles "Girls Go Wild" and "Recovery." "Girls Go Wild," which was Italy's most-played radio hit of all of 2019, again made waves in spring 2020 thanks to a new version of the track featuring Mexican singer Ximena Sariñana.

On May 29, 2020, LP released her first live album Live In Moscow. Recorded at Crocus City Hall in Moscow in 2019 in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 6000 fans, the 17-track performance spans multiple albums, including "Lost On You" and "Girls Go Wild," along with two collaborative medleys that include covers from Kings of Leon & The Rolling Stones.

LP is also a major global concert draw. In more than 125 cities worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Greece, Israel, Turkey, Italy, France, the UK, she regularly sells between 2,500 and 10,000 tickets. LP frequently does what very few, if any, U.S. artists can do on the road internationally. As an example, in just one month, she toured 17 Russian and Ukrainian cities.

In addition to recording her own songs, LP has written or co-written for super-star artists including Cher ("Red," "Pride"), Rihanna ("Cheers, Drink to That"), the Backstreet Boys ("Love Will Keep You Up All Night"), Leona Lewis ("Fingerprint"), Céline Dion ("Change My Mind"), and Christina Aguilera ("Beautiful People"), to name a few.

LP's Youtube channel currently receives more than 2.4 million views a day and her songs are streamed upwards of 2 million times a day across all DSPs.

Photo credit: Talayeh Nasirzadeh

