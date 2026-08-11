LOW CUT CONNIE to Perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tonight, Tour Runs Into Nov 20

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Low Cut Connie is set to make his Jimmy Kimmel Live! debut tonight, performing Can't Be Wrong from his new album Livin in the USA, out now via Contender Records. The performance airs at 11:35 pm ET / 10:35c on ABC.

The Philadelphia Inquirer just named the song one of their 'Songs of Summer,' proclaiming it 'the catchiest earworm yet from Adam Weiner.'

Last month, NPR's Fresh Air reviewed Livin in the USA, proclaiming 'Weiner's music embodies the soaring freedom promised by roots rock & roll. He's done a superb job.' Around the album's release, Adam Weiner spoke with Rolling Stone's Nashville Now Podcast and NPR's Weekend Edition about the impetus for the album, which he detailed in an extensive statement earlier this year.

The album received reviews from AllMusic, Paste, The Philadelphia Inquirer and PopMatters, with further coverage from Glide Magazine, Magnet Magazine, The Needle Drop, Pitchfork and more.

Low Cut Connie Tour Dates

9/12 - Rehoboth Beach, DE - Delaware Beaches Songwriters Festival (Solo)

10/10 - Denver, CO - Great American Beer Festival

10/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

10/23 - Washington, D.C. - Howard Theater

10/24 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

10/28 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl

10/30 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

10/31 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

11/1 - Houston, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn

11/6 - Austin, TX - Antone's

11/7 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

11/8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

11/11 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

11/12 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

11/14 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

11/15 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

11/18 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

11/19 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

11/20 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

About Low Cut Connie

Adam Weiner is a rock & roll artist from Philadelphia who has released 8 studio albums under the name Low Cut Connie. Since forming in 2010, Low Cut Connie has earned a devoted fanbase that includes President Barack Obama, Sir Elton John and Bruce Springsteen. In 2024, he released the award-winning documentary film ART DEALERS. He has received acclaim from The New Yorker ('Pandemic Person of the Year'), Rolling Stone, NPR's Fresh Air and appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #PlayAtHome Series and PBS Newshour. His writing has been published in SPIN, Billboard, and Talkhouse.

The single is currently in the top 40 on both the CDX AAA and Americana Singles radio charts. Low Cut Connie is scheduled to continue the second leg of its album release tour beginning October 22, with stops in Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Austin, Minneapolis and Chicago before concluding with a hometown performance at Union Transfer in Philadelphia on November 20.

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch



Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

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