LOST HORIZONS Share New Single 'Every Beat That Passed'

Lost Horizons - the project of Cocteau Twins' Simon Raymonde & Richie Thomas of Dif Juz - will release a new double-album this winter, and Part 1 will be released digitally this Friday, December 4th. Ahead of Friday's release, which was BBC 6Music's Album of the Day last week, Lost Horizons shares one final track off of Part 1, alongside a mesmerizing Jonathan Caouette-directed music video. Check out "Every Beat That Passed", featuring Swedish singer and producer Kavi Kwai on lead vocals and watch the video below.

In Quiet Moments will be released in two parts via Raymonde's own label, Bella Union. The first part will be out later this week and the second on February 26th, when the 16-track album will be physically released, as well. Pre-order the album, which features a stellar array of musical guests including the likes of Porridge Radio, Marissa Nadler, Penelope Isles, Tim Smith of Midlake, C Duncan, Ren Harvieu, and more, HERE.

Simon Raymonde of Lost Horizons on the new single:

"Richie came up with the piano part for this and it grabbed my attention immediately. That 'waltz' rhythm is pretty much in my DNA from my Cocteaus days, and the other instrumentation just kinda flowed out in a rush of emotion and memory. Discovering Kavi Kwai was akin to roaming the beaches of Bognor with a defective metal detector and discovering a whopping blue diamond. She is from Sweden and on hearing her music, I vowed to create a track especially for her. When I received her vocal back, I had that unusual experience of simultaneously laughing and crying at the same time. Laughing because I couldn't believe how incredible it was, and crying because she turned our tune into a beautifully sad song which really moved me. Still does to be honest."

Kavi Kwai adds:

"The feeling that came to me when I first heard the instrumental version was that it felt very hopeful. Hope always has an undertone of something heavy or dark - otherwise we wouldn't need it. When I wrote the melodies and the lyrics I stayed in that mode, I wanted to capture the combination of dark and light."

Of the video Caouette, who also directed the video for Lost Horizon's song "Cordelia" featuring John Grant, says:

"Through the work I did on the videos, I began feeling that 'Cordelia' represented memory, loss, melancholy, and how inescapable impermanence is and that 'Every Beat that Passed' represented the antithesis of those ideas: the promise of resetting and renewal, and the hope that not all is lost, even under the hardest of circumstances. So, even though they have two distinct feelings they also work together as two different perspectives, yin and yang etc."

Watch the video here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles