LOCKN' Announces 8th Annual Event to Celebrate Phil Lesh's 80th Birthday

The road to LOCKN' 2020 has officially begun with today's announcement of next year's very special edition of the beloved camping festival. Set for June 19-21, 2020, the 8th annual LOCKN' will be an all-star celebration of Phil Lesh's upcoming 80th birthday, taking place as always at Infinity Downs & Oak Ridge Farm, LOCKN's 387-acre property located at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Arrington, VA.

"I am honored that Peter and the LOCKN' family are throwing me the most special kind of birthday bash this year!" says Lesh. "It's perfect because I've had so much fun there over the years - not just playing, but also getting to hang out and spend time with good friends and collaborators, some of whom I have just met and others whom I have been playing with since this all began. We are going to have a lot of fun."

"We're going to celebrate Phil's 80th the LOCKN' way," says festival co-founder Peter Shapiro. "He means so much to all of us, and we really are determined to give him the best party he's ever had. We want to celebrate the man and his music in the best way possible. No better way than on our farm in that setting."

LOCKN' 'LUMNI 3-Day Festival Passes will be priced at $219 and available beginning Friday, November 8 at 8:08AM ET. LOCKN's newly revised Super-Easy Payment Plan offers fans a chance to purchase tickets for a deposit as low as $19.99 (plus fees), followed by more payment installments lessening each payment cost. 2020 'LUMNI Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8 at 8:08 AM (ET) (Promo Code: GR8TEFUL). CID Entertainment will once again be offering VIP and Super VIP perks that range from access to enhanced viewing areas and intimate performances by members of the festival lineup, to exclusive merchandise and hospitality throughout the weekend. On-site lodging options include glamping tents, RVs, tour buses and more and are available as an add on to festival passes. For full list of premium offerings, visit https://www.cidentertainment.com/events/lockn/. For complete ticket information and much more, please visit www.locknfestival.com.

For the first time ever, LOCKN' 2020 will be a three-day event. A special "Steal Your Thursday" add-on will be available for $30, allowing attendees to kick off their festival weekend on June 18 with an epic Main Stage "Jerry Dance Party," the always-popular immersive psychedelic audio/visual experience celebrating the music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, as well as LOCKN's always enticing lineup of local food vendors, craft brewers, and much more. In addition, true LOCKN' devotees can unite even sooner with the Wednesday Early-Entry add-on, allowing attendees extra time to enjoy the farm and prepare for the extraordinary music ahead.

The 2019 LOCKN' Festival was filled with memorable moments and historic musical partnerships, along with an ineffable spirit of energy and community that makes each year's event more magical than the last. Fans can relive the experience with an official recap video, "The Feeling's Forever at LOCKN' 2019."

Watch the recap video here:





