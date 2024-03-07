L'Impératrice Return With New Single Ahead of Coachella & Sold Out NYC Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



L'Impératrice has returned today with their brand new single, “Me Da Igual” – three words in Spanish that roll off the tongue, perfect title for a track of heightened sensuality. The six-piece Parisian group's new song is a call to free ourselves from the injunctions to please at all costs, to reclaim your body by abandoning yourself to the euphoria of dance, listening to the slightest sensations that movement and sound provide. It is an invitation to tune in, above all, to the rhythm of your own pulse.

Throughout “Me Da Igual,” we can feel the intensity of the clubs & the sleepless nights, of strobes & disco balls, afterimages forever imprinted in our bodies and our minds. The glimmers of the French Touch, that lit up the world of pop and electro with virtuosity and elegance and made L'Impératrice dance during its adolescence.

L'Impératrice is set off to conquer the globe with their music and indomitable live show. “Me Da Igual” comes ahead of the powerhouse group's shows at Coachella and in New York City next month, and follows performances at the other festivals including Austin City Limits and Outside Lands. The two sold out New York City shows will be the final stop on their Double Trouble International Tour which sees the group play two intimate sold out shows back-to-back in some of the globe's most cosmopolitan cities. In addition to New York, the band will perform in London, Berlin and Paris and will be followed by their return performances and Coachella on Friday, April 12 & Friday, April 19th.

By confronting other languages, other perspectives and territories, L'Impératrice reinforces its own, and definitively breaks down its borders. Details on the band's upcoming third full length album and follow up to their globally acclaimed 2021 album Tako Tsubo will be coming soon, along with the announcement of more global tour dates and festival appearances. Stay tuned here for more information.

L'IMPÉRATRICE ‘DOUBLE TROUBLE' TOUR DATES

03.19.24 London, UK - Village Underground *sold out

03.20.24 London, UK - Village Underground *sold out

03.25.24 Berlin, Germany - Hole 44 *sold out

03.26.24 Berlin, Germany - Hole 44 *sold out

04.03.24 Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge *sold out

04.04.24 Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge *sold out

04.09.24 New York, NY - Racket *sold out

04.10.24 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg *sold out

photo by Augustin JSM