LIVVIA Releases Bold New Single 'Say It'

Singer-songwriter LIVVIA announces the release of her fifth single "Say It" out now via 12Tone Music - listen below. Having worked alongside notable artists such as the Jonas Brothers, Quavo, Jessie J, and Meghan Trainor, as well as having cemented a top 40 radio hit with her 2018 pop single "Damn", it comes to no surprise that LIVVIA's latest track is a hit.

LIVVIA's decade-long music career has proved how versatile she is as an artist. While her early releases fall under the dance category (her 2014 single "Parachute" hit Number One on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart), LIVVIA's new material relies more on soul and pop for its influence. When asked about her motivation for music, the young artist candidly stated that "songs are little moments in time and fragments of a story," and "Say It" is no exception.



An up-tempo, modern twist on the traditional love song, "Say It" is both energizing as well as grounding. Over soft harmonies coupled with a strong bass line, LIVVIA sings to her lover pleading, "If you've got something to say, say it, say it, say it." As an artist who prides herself on being an open book with her fans, LIVVIA hopes to communicate an openness through this single which speaks to truthfulness and trust in a relationship. She asks questions we have all asked ourselves when confronted with an overpowering love, "You know everything about me / How did you do it?"

Listen here:





