LISTEN: TRZTN Shares 'Metal Sky'

Paris-based musician, composer and producer TRZTN (Tristan Bechet) just shared his latest arresting single and video "Metal Sky," a cinematic journey featuring Tokyo DJ and musician Eiko Hara. Directed by Nisian Hughes and debuted on Under the Radar, the video sees TRZTN's avant-garde pop production and Hara's delicate vocals collide over aerial shots of Los Angeles and entrancing movements from London's Royal Ballet principal dancer Lauren Cuthbertson. Taken from TRZTN's otherworldly new album Royal Dagger Ballet (out January 22 via Octopus Hotdog Records), the track follows moody electro banger "Black Exit" (ft. Interpol's Paul Banks) and "Ruby's Wheel" (ft. YESH) first shared on Office Magazine, as well as collaborations with Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O, Jonathan Bree, Surfbort's Dani Miller, Ize Teixeira, and Estrael Boiso.

A little Arca and Trent Reznor dropped into the Blade Runner universe, Royal Dagger Ballet is Bechet's first album as a solo artist after fronting industrial no-wave band Flux Information Sciences (on Michael Gira of Swans' Young God Records), electronic rock duo SERVICES and Sauna Kings. The result is an edgy, opulent and mesmerizing compilation of genre-defying industrial experimentalism. Engaging in modern electronics, synthesizers and drum machines, each track is its different world, some cinematic and melodic and others rhythmically chaotic, industrial and cacophonous.

Born in Portugal but raised between Brazil and New York City and now living in Paris, Tristan's idiosyncratic approach to music uses a collision of electronic sound design. Previously collaborating with Karen O on Spike Jonze's Where the Wild Things Are film, Rise of The Tomb Raider video game and more, he has also composed for brands like Nike, Karl Lagerfeld, Dior, Chanel, Givenchy and The Creator's Project, his works featured by The New York Times, Nowness and beyond. He is currently composing for a psychological drama horror film currently in the works.

