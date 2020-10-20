LISTEN: Jocelyn Mackenzie Releases 'The Braves Ones'

the second new track and video from her debut solo album PUSH..

Brooklyn multidisciplinary artist Jocelyn Mackenzie has released "The Braves Ones" - the second new track and video from her debut solo album PUSH today. The track is available via your preferred listening service and the video is premiering exclusively on Talkhouse alongside "Three Great Things," in which Jocelyn details some of the things she loves that have kept her grounded throughout 2020 - watch now.

Filmed on a warm Summer morning at Coney Island in 2019, "The Brave Ones" video was directed, shot, and edited by Lindsey Augusta Mercer who led an all-female production team and stars Neil Tyronne Pritchard, Jason Vance, and Josh Luxenburg (all seen with oxen masks made by Jocelyn from recycled cardboard), Cate Prefontaine Haussmann, who also served as lead choreographer, Lorraine Olson, Jess Grippo (You Can Dance Again, O.A. Flash Mob) and of course Jocelyn herself. The song was composed and produced with the help of Sam McCormally (Fellow Creatures, Igual Que Tú).

'The Brave Ones' is a song about the push and pull of fertile power. It is a feral display of male and female energy at battle within the Self, which becomes a battle between one another. It is a mating ritual between the parts we accept about ourselves and the parts we attempt to hide. When the door to the cage of social construct is thrust open, the creatures inside cower, paralyzed, until they are able to nuzzle one another toward the courage to escape their self-made prisons. We free each other only when we free ourselves and speak loudly our deepest inner truths... and become the brave ones.

- Jocelyn Mackenzie

PUSH is due out on January 29, 2021 via Ani DiFranco's Righteous Babe Records. A beautiful collection of songs about healing through radical self-love, PUSH was written entirely for string quartet and co-created with an all-star lineup of arrangers, engineers, and vocalists, including composers McCormally, Emily Hope Price (Pearl and the Beard, Jenny Lewis), Franz Nicolay (The Hold Steady, World Inferno Friendship Society), Adam Schatz (Landlady, Sylvan Esso), Emmy-nominated vocal engineer Dan Brennan (Sorry to Bother You), vocalist Jo Lampert (TuNe-YaRdS, David Byrne's Joan of Arc), and many more. "The Brave Ones" follows "BETTER" which was released at the end of September and had a stunning video of its own, made using crafts at home and enlisted the help of fans across the world - watch here.

Jocelyn first made a name for herself in the world of music as an integral part of the critically acclaimed indie-folk trio Pearl and the Beard. With them, she toured the world with artists like Neko Case, Bastille, Iron & Wine, Sharon Van Etten and many others. As a fine artist, her work centers on textiles, wearable art, zero waste fashion styling, and performance art - creating knit and crochet commissions for A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood, Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, Helmut Lang and more. In addition to her artistic body of work, Jocelyn is a gifted psychic medium and offers intimate readings. All of these things combine to make Jocelyn a creative force to be reckoned with.

Check out "The Brave Ones" song and video below and pre-order PUSH here. For all up-to-date information on new music stay tuned to www.jocelynmackenzie.com.

View More Music Stories Related Articles