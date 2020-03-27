LISTEN: Bob Dylan Drops 17 Minute Song About John F. Kennedy's Assassination

Bob Dylan released a surprise track yesterday, a 17-minute song about the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Dylan did not reveal much about the song, other than that it was recorded "a while back."

His caption read, "Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you. - Bob Dylan"

Listen to the full song below!

The music of Bob Dylan is being featured in the new Broadway musical, Girl from the North Country. The show is set at a guesthouse at the crossroads of the nation. Wanderers at a turning point in their lives. Each one is driven by a dream - some for work, some for love; all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.

The cast includes Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You