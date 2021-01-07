L'IMPERATRICE Shares New Single 'Peur Des Filles'

L'Impératrice present "Peur des Filles": a sarcastically scathing ode to femininity, sprinkled with all the wit they're known for. It's a decidedly modern track which is underscored by director Aube Perrie's (Angèle, Bon Entendeur...) resolutely rebellious and playful music video, with references to Mars Attacks as well as to Warren G and 60's horror movies.

"Peur des Filles" continues to tease the group's much-awaited second album: Tako Tsubo, out worldwide on March 26th.

Tako Tsubo is the official name for broken-heart syndrome, (蛸 壺, from Japanese "octopus trap"), which manifests itself by a deformation of the heart due to an intense emotion - a negative or positive one. This title illustrates a flaw in the system, an abnormal EKG, an unusual break from the frenzy. Wouldn't that be what the Great Lockdown of 2020 was all about?

All composed straddling a strange time, each of the 13 songs on the album are somehow a symptom of it. L'Impératrice lends itself brilliantly to this open heart surgery.

Last month, L'Imperatrice shared "Anomalie Bleue", also from the forthcoming album. It's ballad halfway between Giorgio Moroder and George Orwell with a heady melody like the warm perfume of a winter evening.

L'Impératrice - Tako Tsubo. To be released in Spring 2021 by microqlima records.

Produced by L'Impératrice and Renaud Letang (Feist, Philippe Katerine...) and mixed by Neal Pogue (Tyler The Creator, Outkast, Janelle Monae etc).

Listen here: