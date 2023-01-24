LA's Hooveriii Announce East Coast Tour

Psych-rock band Hooveriii (pronounced "Hoover Three") have announced a February tour of the U.S. in support of their newest album A Round of Applause (The Reverberation Appreciation Society).

The dates kick off at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on February 10 and conclude on February 18 in Troy, NY. Along the way they will make stops in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and Boston, among other markets. Tickets are on-sale now and all dates are listed below.

A Round of Applause was released in the summer of 2022 and featured the singles "Twisted & Vile, "The Pearl" and the album's opener "See." Shortly after its release Hooveriii hit the road for a tour of the U.S. followed by dates supporting Mudhoney in Europe.

Gabe Flores (lead guitar and vocals), Kaz Mirblouk (bass and synths), James Novick (synths), and Owen Barrett (drums).

Hooveriii tour dates

2/10 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

2/11 - Burlington, VT - Foam

2/12 - Ithaca, NY - Deep Dive

2/13 - Washington, DC - Pie Shop

2/14 - Roanoke, VA - The Spot On Kirk

2/15 - Philadelphia, PA - Dolphin Tavern

2/16 - Boston, MA - O'brien's

2/17 - Portsmouth, NH - Press Room

2/18 - Troy, NY - No Fun

* All Dates With Gift

Photo by Alex Bulli