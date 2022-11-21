Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LAVEDA Release New Single 'F***'

LAVEDA Release New Single 'F***'

Laveda are now gearing up to release their second studio album ‘A Place We Grew Up In’ via Papercup Music in Spring 2023.

Nov. 21, 2022  

New York City-based duo - LAVEDA - offer another glimpse into their glimmering second album with new single: "F***".

A windows down, wind-in-your-hair, late night drive-worthy track, "F***" sees Laveda perfecting their ansty and ethereal brand of dream-pop while tapping into the agitations and anxieties of young adulthood.

Blending chiffon shoegaze rhythms with propulsive '90s-tinged guitars and distant drums, the new cut builds gently to its shimmering conclusion like a college coming-of-age story that sees a disillusioned protagonist defeat their adversaries to come out on top.

Vocalist Ali Genevich explains:

"By my second year of college, I knew I wanted to write, record and perform music all the time. I had a heavy load of requirements for my music degree, so it felt like school was just this big delay to actually starting the career I envisioned. By my fourth year I was completely checked out.

"College felt like high school part two to me. I thought most people would have grown out of the desire to be in cliques and look up to whoever was popular by age 19, but I realised that some people never do. I watched a few friends go through some toxic relationships. It was a perfect breeding ground for sh**ty dudes to prey on naive girls. I wished I could make all the bad people disappear so they couldn't drag down the ones I cared about with them."

Reminiscent of Soccer Mommy, NewDad, Snail Mail or beabadoobee, "F***" follows Laveda's earlier sun drenched single "Surprise", both of which will feature on the band's much anticipated second LP 'A Place We Grew Up In' - due April 2023.

Featuring Laveda's full live band, including Dan Carr (bass) and Joe Taruone (drums), 'A Place We Grew Up In' was produced by Dylan Herman (Beck, Pynkie) and is set for release on VT/NY-based label PaperCup Music in Spring 2023.

With much of the record tracking completed in the summer of 2021 while staying on a ranch just outside of Los Angeles, Genevich says:

"We were able to find new meaning in a lot of the songs while out in California. It ended up being this very therapeutic process and I'm extremely grateful for it."

Founded by duo Ali Genevich (Vocals/Guitar) and Jake Brooks (Vocals/Guitar/Synths), Laveda released their polished and ethereal debut album in 2020. As complex as it was colourful, 'What Happens After' saw the band compared to the likes of The Sundays and My Bloody Valentine as they attracted glowing praise across the US and beyond.

With a prestigious slot at SXSW and two extensive US tours already under their belts this year, Laveda are now gearing up to release their second studio album 'A Place We Grew Up In' via Papercup Music in Spring 2023.

Listen to the new single here:



Jadu Heart Share New Singles Freedom & Blame Photo
Jadu Heart Share New Singles 'Freedom' & 'Blame'
'Freedom' provides Jadu Heart’s most singalong chorus to date, a call to arms for those not willing to submit to a rigid life. An escapist anthem, it's no coincidence that it was written during lockdown when the band felt suffocated both physically & musically. The Jaxon Whittington directed music video follows a cowboy.
DIJAHSB Announces Living Single-Inspired EP Photo
DIJAHSB Announces 'Living Single'-Inspired EP
DijahSB moves closer to their dream of living happily and being a voice for the LGBTQ+ community. The Toronto-based hip hop artist – known for giving the world a glimpse into the mind of a Black non-binary artist rapping their way through hope, heartbreak and breakthroughs – announces the next step in their musical evolution.
THE WINERY DOGS to Release New Album III in February Photo
THE WINERY DOGS to Release New Album 'III' in February
It’s been, well, a literal dog’s age since the vibrant powerhouse trio known as THE WINERY DOGS--RICHIE KOTZEN, MIKE PORTNOY, and BILLY SHEEHAN--marked their recording territory with new music. But now, following a seven-year break from the studio, THE WINERY DOGS are back in full force with their aptly named third album III.
Nicky Youre Shares New Song Eyes on You Photo
Nicky Youre Shares New Song 'Eyes on You'
“Eyes On You” arrives alongside a camp-style official video that follows an apprehensive Nicky as he cat-sits for a neighbor and, in the end, wins the hearts of the kitten and its owner. Directed by Vision Kid, the visual made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Take 'A Look Inside' THE FABELMANS in New FeaturetteVIDEO: Take 'A Look Inside' THE FABELMANS in New Featurette
November 21, 2022

Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America, Caroline, or Change), who has earned Oscar® nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg’s Lincoln and Munich. Watch the new video featurette now!
Jadu Heart Share New Singles 'Freedom' & 'Blame'Jadu Heart Share New Singles 'Freedom' & 'Blame'
November 21, 2022

'Freedom' provides Jadu Heart’s most singalong chorus to date, a call to arms for those not willing to submit to a rigid life. An escapist anthem, it's no coincidence that it was written during lockdown when the band felt suffocated both physically & musically. The Jaxon Whittington directed music video follows a cowboy.
CHICAGO PARTY AUNT Part Two to Premiere on Netflix in DecemberCHICAGO PARTY AUNT Part Two to Premiere on Netflix in December
November 21, 2022

Inspired by the popular Twitter account, Chicago Party Aunt, the adult animated comedy follows Diane and Daniel as they navigate work, family, romance, and most of all, how to party. The cast includes Lauren Ash, Rory O’Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley,  Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich, And Chris Witaske.
VIDEO: OWN Debuts Trailer for A CHRISTMAS FUMBLE Holiday MovieVIDEO: OWN Debuts Trailer for A CHRISTMAS FUMBLE Holiday Movie
November 21, 2022

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network reveals the movie trailer for the OWN Holiday movie, “A Christmas Fumble,” the story of a crisis management queen who gets the toughest assignment of her career when she’s asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro footballer Jordan Davies, who also happens to be a former flame. Watch the video trailer now!
VIKINGS: VALHALLA Season Two to Debut in January on NetflixVIKINGS: VALHALLA Season Two to Debut in January on Netflix
November 21, 2022

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).