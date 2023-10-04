LANY Announce North America A Beautiful Blur Tour

Today, multi-platinum pop rock band LANY announces the North America leg of their a beautiful blur World Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 30+ dates kicks off at Raleigh's The Ritz on February 13 and continues through the U.S. and Canada this March and April 2024. Fans can register for Artist Presale HERE via Seated.

The Seated Registered Artist presale begins Tuesday October 10th at 10am through Thursday October 12th at 10pm local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday October 13th at 12pm local.

The announcement comes off the heels of their newly released fifth studio album a beautiful blur. The album features previously released smash singles “Love At First Fight,” “Alonica,” “XXL,” and “Home Is Where The Hurt Is.” Each song's uniquely cinematic video has set the scene for the record. The band performed the buzzing single “XXL” on the TODAY Show. Tonight, the band will perform “XXL” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! T une in at 11:35/10:35c.

a beautiful blur North America Routing:

February 13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

February 16 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

February 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

February 20 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

February 23 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock live

February 26 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

February 29 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater

March 2 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

March 4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater*

March 5 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

March 7 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom*

March 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

March 10 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

March 12 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

March 14 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

March 16 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

March 17 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

March 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater

March 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

March 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

March 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

March 27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

March 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

March 29 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

April 2 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

April 4 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

April 5 – Toronto, ON – History

April 8 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

April 9 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

April 11 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

April 12 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

*Not a Live Nation Date

In August, the band premiered the third single off a beautiful blur, “XXL.” It has generated over 4 million Spotify streams and 1.2 million YouTube views on the music video. Stream it HERE and watch the music video HERE. “XXL” followed the recent fan favorite “Alonica.” Stream it HERE and watch the music video HERE. Thus far, it has gathered 8 million Spotify streams and counting. Earning critical acclaim, Variance praised it as “emotional, much more confessional.”

They initially set the stage for the album with “Love At First Fight,” stream it HERE and watch the music video HERE. The music video now has over 1.4M YouTube views and the song itself has over 8 million streams on Spotify alone.

Earning critical acclaim, People spoke to Paul in-depth about the song and exclaimed, “The band's latest single, ‘Love at First Fight,' covers the insecurities that plague a new relationship when things go wrong for the first time.” Variance hailed it as “infectious,” and UPROXX noted, “LANY's unbreakable relationship with their fans is based upon their fearless, well-rounded approach to love songs.”

Additionally, the band released “Love At First Fight (Hopeless),” a stripped down version of their first release from a beautiful blur. Listen and watch “Love At First Fight (Hopeless)” HERE.

Following the success of the First The Moon, Then The Stars: A Tour Before A World Tour which spanned Asia, LANY will embark on the first leg of their a beautiful blur world tour on October 29 beginning in Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller Music Hall. The tour will run throughout Europe/UK, wrapping on November 19 at London's Eventim Apollo. The tour is almost fully sold out already.

a beautiful blur World Tour

10/29 – Oslo Rockefeller Music Hall

10/30 – Stockholm Berns

11/01 – Copenhagen Amager Bio

11/03 – Berlin Columbia Theater

11/04 – Cologne Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

11/06 – Frankfurt Zoom

11/07 – Milan Alcatraz

11/10 – Madrid Sala de Conciertos – Wizink Center

11/11 – Barcelona Razzmatazz – Sala 2

11/13 – Paris Alhambra

11/14 – Rotterdam Maassilo

11/16 – Manchester Manchester Academy

11/17 – Dublin The Academy

11/19 – London Eventim Apollo

ABOUT LANY

LANY have quietly cracked the mainstream on their own terms as one of the most ubiquitous, unpredictable, and undeniable alternative rock bands of this era. Tallying billions of streams, selling out legendary arenas, and earning widespread critical acclaim, the platinum-certified Los Angeles group consistently deliver rafter-reaching anthems anchored by airtight songcraft and the outsized personality of enigmatic frontman and songwriter Paul Jason Klein.

Thus far, they've earned four gold singles—“Malibu Nights,” “Super Far,” “I Quit Drinking” [with Kelsea Ballerini], and “Mean It” [with Lauv]—in addition to scoring platinum status with “ILYSB.” Nomin ated for “Best Pop Tour” by Pollstar, their energetic, entrancing, and ever-evolving live show continues to captivate fans on multiple continents as a huge draw worldwide.

LANY's 2021/2022 World Tour touched down in 17 countries highlighted by sellouts everywhere. They've also collaborated with artists such as Julia Michaels in addition to inciting the applause of everyone from GQ and WWD to Rolling Stone and Interview Magazine who went as far as to cite their breakout Malibu Nights as “the quintessential 2018 heartbreak album.”

At the same time, Paul has unassumingly asserted himself as a modern style icon with features from Harper's Bazaar, Nylon, and Who What Wear. Marni creative director Francesco Risso even referred to Paul as a “muse,” and th e brand has outfitted him on tour and for various events. Now, 2023 sees the band reteam with for their much-anticipated fifth album. LANY's next chapter begins now.